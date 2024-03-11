Media Player Classic - Home Cinema (MPC-HC) is a free and open-source video and audio player for Windows. MPC-HC is based on the original Guliverkli project and contains many additional features and bug fixes.

The player supports all common video and audio file formats available for playback. It has a built in DVD player with real-time zoom, support for AVI subtitles, built-in MPEG2/SVCD/DVD codec. Media Player Classic was created and is currently maintained by a programmer named "Gabest". This is a mod of Media Player Classic design for home cinema usage.

What's New

Changes/additions/improvements:

Some improvements for hotkey and global media key handling. This for example fixes a problem caused by a Windows/Chrome/Edge bug where clicking on notifications could send a keypress with value 0 to wrong window, which could trigger hotkey actions in MPC-HC.

This adds a new option to display audio track details in the statusbar. Note: Statusbar info does not (yet) update when changing audio track through splitter tray icon, only when doing it using player functionality.

Fixes:

Fixed a crash when using libass and subtitles were (partially) located outside of visible video area.

A few other small fixes and improvements.

Overview of new features