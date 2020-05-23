Transmission has been built from the ground up to be a powerful, yet lightweight BitTorrent client. Its simple, intuitive interface is designed to integrate tightly with whatever computing environment you choose to use.

Transmission strikes a balance between providing useful functionality without feature bloat. Furthermore, it is free for anyone to use or modify.

Features:

Uses fewer resources than other clients

Native Mac, GTK+ and Qt GUI clients

Daemon ideal for servers, embedded systems, and headless use

All these can be remote controlled by Web and Terminal clients

Local Peer Discovery

Full encryption, DHT, µTP, PEX and Magnet Link support

Transmission runs natively on over five operating systems. Seamless configuration of your network, intelligent banning of peers who send corrupted data, and built in Peer Exchange are some of the features which enable Transmission to download your files as quickly as possible. All this is done in the background, without the user having to worry about complicated settings.

These days, bandwidth is a precious commodity. Transmission allows you to ration this commodity efficiently. You might want to queue your torrents for maximum performance. Or throttle their speed during peak periods.

Transmission easily lets you do both, and thus only works its hardest when you want it to. Support for Growl notifications and dock badging keep you updated with what's going on so you can get back to doing more important things.

NOTE: Transmission is fully open source, with most code licensed under the liberal MIT License and with select code licensed under the GNU General Public License.

What's New:

All Platforms

Allow the RPC server to listen on an IPv6 address (#161)

Change TR_CURL_SSL_VERIFY to TR_CURL_SSL_NO_VERIFY and enable verification by default (#334)

Go back to using hash as base name for resume and torrent files (those stored in configuration directory) (#122)

Handle "fields" argument in "session-get" RPC request; if "fields" array is present in arguments, only return session fields specified; otherwise return all the fields as before

Limit the number of incorrect authentication attempts in embedded web server to 100 to prevent brute-force attacks (#371)

Set idle seed limit range to 1..40320 (4 weeks tops) in all clients (#212)

Add Peer ID for Xfplay, PicoTorrent, Free Download Manager, Folx, Baidu Netdisk torrent clients (#256, #285, #355, #363, #386)

Announce INT64_MAX as size left if the value is unknown (helps with e.g. Amazon S3 trackers) (#250)

Add TCP_FASTOPEN support (should result in slight speedup) (#184)

Improve ToS handling on IPv6 connections (#128, #341, #360, #692, #737)

Abort handshake if establishing DH shared secret fails (leads to crash) (#27)

Don't switch trackers while announcing (leads to crash) (#297)

Improve completion scripts execution and error handling; add support for .cmd and .bat files on Windows (#405)

Maintain a "session ID" file (in temporary directory) to better detect whether session is local or remote; return the ID as part of "session-get" response (TRAC-5348, #861)

Change torrent location even if no data move is needed (#35)

Support CIDR-notated blocklists (#230, #741)

Update the resume file before running scripts (#825)

Make multiscrape limits adaptive (#837)

Add labels support to libtransmission and transmission-remote (#822)

Parse session-id header case-insensitively (#765)

Sanitize suspicious path components instead of rejecting them (#62, #294)

Load CA certs from system store on Windows / OpenSSL (#446)

Add support for mbedtls (formely polarssl) and wolfssl (formely cyassl), LibreSSL (#115, #116, #284, #486, #524, #570)

Fix building against OpenSSL 1.1.0+ (#24)

Fix quota support for uClibc-ng 1.0.18+ and DragonFly BSD (#42, #58, #312)

Fix a number of memory leaks (magnet loading, session shutdown, bencoded data parsing) (#56)

Bump miniupnpc version to 2.0.20170509 (#347)

CMake-related improvements (Ninja generator, libappindicator, systemd, Solaris and macOS) (#72, #96, #117, #118, #133, #191)

Switch to submodules to manage (most of) third-party dependencies

Fail installation on Windows if UCRT is not installed

Mac Client

Bump minimum macOS version to 10.10

Dark Mode support (#644, #722, #757, #779, #788)

Remove Growl support, notification center is always used (#387)

Fix autoupdate on High Sierra and up by bumping the Sparkle version (#121, #600)

Transition to ARC (#336)

Use proper UTF-8 encoding (with macOS-specific normalization) when setting download/incomplete directory and completion script paths (#11)

Fix uncaught exception when dragging multiple items between groups (#51)

Add flat variants of status icons for message log (#134)

Optimize image resources size (#304, #429)

Update file icon when file name changes (#37)

Update translations

GTK+ Client

Add queue up/down hotkeys (#158)

Modernize the .desktop file (#162)

Add AppData file (#224)

Add symbolic icon variant for the Gnome top bar and when the high contrast theme is in use (#414, #449)

Update file icon when its name changes (#37)

Switch from intltool to gettext for translations (#584, #647)

Update translations, add new translations for Portuguese (Portugal)

Qt Client

Bump minimum Qt version to 5.2

Fix dropping .torrent files into main window on Windows (#269)

Fix prepending of drive letter to various user-selected paths on Windows (#236, #307, #404, #437, #699, #723, #877)

Fix sorting by progress in presence of magnet transfers (#234)

Fix .torrent file trashing upon addition (#262)

Add queue up/down hotkeys (#158)

Reduce torrent properties (file tree) memory usage

Display tooltips in torrent properties (file tree) in case the names don't fit (#411)

Improve UI look on hi-dpi displays (YMMV)

Use session ID (if available) to check if session is local or not (#861)

Use default (instead of system) locale to be more flexible (#130)

Modernize the .desktop file (#162)

Update translations, add new translations for Afrikaans, Catalan, Danish, Greek, Norwegian Bokmål, Slovenian

Daemon

Use libsystemd instead of libsystemd-daemon (TRAC-5921)

Harden transmission-daemon.service by disallowing privileges elevation (#795)

Fix exit code to be zero when dumping settings (#487)

Web Client

Fix tracker error XSS in inspector (CVE-?)

Fix performance issues due to improper use of setInterval() for UI refresh (TRAC-6031)

Fix recognition of https:// links in comments field (#41, #180)

Fix torrent list style in Google Chrome 59+ (#384)

Show ETA in compact view on non-mobile devices (#146)

Show upload file button on mobile devices (#320, #431, #956)

Add keyboard hotkeys for web interface (#351)

Disable autocompletion in torrent URL field (#367)

Utils

Prevent crash in transmission-show displaying torrents with invalid creation date (#609)

Handle IPv6 RPC addresses in transmission-remote (#247)

Add --unsorted option to transmission-show (#767)

Widen the torrent-id column in transmission-remote for cleaner formatting (#840)

Code Signing Policy