PeaZip is a free and open-source file archiver utility that serves as an alternative to popular tools like WinRAR, WinZip, and 7-Zip. Designed to be cross-platform, it runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS, offering a user-friendly interface paired with advanced features.

Built on open technologies including 7-Zip/p7zip, Zstandard (by Facebook), Brotli (by Google), FreeArc, PAQ, and the PEA project, PeaZip provides powerful and flexible file compression and extraction capabilities.

It supports opening and extracting over 200 archive formats-such as 7Z, RAR, ZIP, ISO, TAR, CAB, and ACE-and allows users to create compressed archives in major formats like 7Z, ZIP, TAR, and WIM. In addition to standard compression features, PeaZip excels at managing encrypted archives, offering support for strong encryption algorithms like AES, Twofish, and Serpent.

PeaZip also integrates a comprehensive file manager with tools for browsing, viewing, editing, and searching archive contents. It includes robust data security features, such as an encrypted password manager, two-factor authentication (via password and keyfile), secure file deletion, and file hashing. Tasks performed through the graphical interface can be exported as command-line scripts for automation.

Can PeaZip open or create password-protected archives?

Yes, PeaZip supports strong encryption using AES, Twofish, and Serpent algorithms. It can both open and create encrypted archives, manage saved passwords securely, and even use two-factor authentication (password + keyfile) for added protection.

Is PeaZip a good alternative to WinRAR or 7-Zip?

Yes, PeaZip offers a modern GUI, support for more formats than some competitors, strong security tools, and scripting features. It's fully free and open source, making it a reliable and privacy-conscious alternative.

Does PeaZip include any file management features?

Yes, In addition to archiving, PeaZip has a built-in file manager that allows users to browse, search, edit, and securely delete files, as well as generate checksums and automate tasks via GUI-exported command-line scripts.

Features

Open Source, released under LGPLv3 license which allows to easily integrate it in any licensing environment

Cross-platform and cross-architecture, same full featured GUI application on Linux, macOS, and Windows, providing full featured file manager and archive manager on all platforms, also available as portable application

Supports over 200 archive formats, ranging from very powerful compressors like 7Z and ZPAQ, to extremely fast compressors like Brotli and Zstandard, with option to easily convert archives

Supports strong encryption, optionally two factor authentication and authenticated encryption

Can easily export tasks defined in the GUI as command line scripts

What's New

PeaZip 10.5.0 brings a major update in the file manager, boosting archive browsing perfomances, improving archive editing, adding new functions to prevent running a custom list of file extensions without confirmation, and to hide or show hidden files.

On macOS all file browser styles and icon sizes are now available as on other platforms.

On Windows it is now possible to explore NTFS Alternate Data Streams to gather additional information on files, including a dedicated tools to batch scan the input for Zone.Identifier (Mark of The Web) to detect files coming from remote systems.

Sources are compiled with Lazarus 4.x, and are still compatible with Lazarus 3.x and 2.x.

PeaZip on macOS, file browser set to large icons

Previous 10.4.0 Release Notes:

10.4.0 release is focused on fixes, smarter error handling, and providing overall smoother user experience.

The app now automatically adapt icons and accent colors to Light / Dark mode.

New v.6 Themes better integrate app's look&feel with different system's styles and color schemes.

Backend were updated to Pea 1.24 and Zstd 1.5.7.

Peazip 9.7.1 Release Notes:

PeaZip 9.7.1 provides bug fixes and updated language files.

9.7 line is primarily meant to update app's foundations: sources are now built with Lazarus 3.0, Windows dark mode is now fully supported, and a native Linux aarch64 version is now available.

The scripting generation engine is improved, and the app now supports Brotli 1.1.0 and Zstd 1.5.5 backend.

Peazip 9.6.0 Release Notes:

PeaZip 9.6.0 introduces Profiles to separately store all configuration data (including preferences, bookmarks, custom apps, password manager, etc) for different users, or for different purposes, or to easily export the profile to another machine.

The application comes with enhanced GUI - with new optional compact sidebar, better smart sorting, new tab styles - and many under the hood improvements as improved extraction, and better handling of ARC files, and of archives containing errors in TOC.

This release also improves the ability to self-check the integrity of its binaries, including also libraries (.dll, .so, etc) and sfx modules.

Peazip 9.5.0 Release Notes:

PeaZip 9.5.0 brings many under the hood improvements: enhanced performances, can use binaries in system paths, and new batch command switches for archive creation.

A quicker Fast archive browsing mode is now available, and opening speed for large archives was improved in all browsing modes.

Main theme icons were updated, file manager can now remember open tabs, and reopen last closed tab, and it is now possible to quickly change ZIP filenames encoding from the archive browser.

A total of 234 file extensions can now be opened as archives by PeaZip.

PeaZip 9.4.0 Release Notes:

PeaZip 9.4.0 introduces support for adding, editing, and removing archive-level comments in RAR and ZIP/ZIPX files, interactively (Alt+M) and from batch scripts, on single or multiple archives at once even of mixed types.

It is now possible to directly add files and folders to archives in Brotli, BZip2, GZip, TAR, WIM, XZ, Zstd, and Zpaq formats (from command line, Automator scripts, .desktop files, and context menu items), and it was updated the (peazip)/res/share/batch folder containing scripting and system integration examples.

A total of 234 file extensions can now be opened as archives by PeaZip, with the addition of Apple iWork file formats.

PeaZip 9.3.0 changelog

PeaZip 9.3.0 improves the archive / file manager, adding the ability to display file-level comments in archives, and showing if current archive type can be edited.

Free space is now checked before archiving and extraction tasks.

It is now possible to manually set the Rar.exe or equivalent binary for RAR creation, to improve support for that function on Wine and other non-Windows based alternatives.

7z backend is updated to 23.01, and Pea to 1.13 release.

Themes are improved with new Contrast setting, and being now able to customize icons for archive types.

PeaZip 9.1.0 changelog

PeaZip 9.1.0 brings a major restyle in application's look & feel and themes, and many usability improvements for the file manager, and archiving / extraction screens. The scripting engine was refined, with the ability to adapt the syntax for a specific 7z version at runtime, and to export archive conversion tasks as scripts.

Support for TAR, Brotli, and Zstandard formats was improved.

A new PeaZip Portable package for BSD systems on x86_64 architecture is now available.

A total of 230 file extensions can now be opened as archives by PeaZip.

Translations are available in over than 30 languages, any help is welcome to translate PeaZip to new languages and to maintain current localizations up to date, so please consider taking the time to give a look to translations repository for newer language files and for any resource useful for translators.

SHA256 hash values of 9.1.0 packages