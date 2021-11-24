RegCool is an advanced registry editor and editor foe Offline-Hive files. In addition to all the features that you can find in RegEdit and RegEdt32, RegCool adds many powerful features that allow you to work faster and more efficiently with registry related tasks.

Features:

- RegCool can replace Windows' built-in registry editor (regedit). Offline Registry - RegCool is able to treat a number of registry hive files as a separate stand-alone registry. Specify a folder with registry structure files and load specific files from this folder as structures. Please see Online RegCool Help File for Details.

- RegCool is able to treat a number of registry hive files as a separate stand-alone registry. Specify a folder with registry structure files and load specific files from this folder as structures. Please see Online RegCool Help File for Details. Search & replace - Search and replace registry keys, values and data with a super fast search algorithm. You can search the entire registry in about ten seconds on a typical PC!

- Complete Backup and restore of the registry Defragment - Scan and optimize your registry by removing gaps and wasted space, thereby helping to improve system performance. If you choose to defrag your registry after the scan results, be prepared to reboot your machine

- Compare registry between computers with super fast speed RegShot-Function - Regshot allows you to quickly take a snapshot of your registry and then compare it with a second one - done after doing system changes or installing a new software product

What's New: