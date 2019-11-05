As featured in:

Malwarebytes 4 is the next-gen security program that protects you from the most advanced (zero-day) threats, making antivirus obsolete. Malwarebytes 4 combines all of our malware-fighting technology—anti-malware, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and malicious website protection into one program that scans 4x faster than previous versions of Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Premium.

Protects you from advanced threats

Detects and removes malware in real-time with advanced anti-malware, anti-spyware, and anti-rootkit technology. Scans for the newest and most dangerous threats automatically, so you’re protected without having to even think about it.

Protects your files from being locked and held for ransom

Stops unknown and known ransomware with proprietary next-gen technology that works proactively to shield your files. This is a powerful, complete defense that blocks ransomware, and not a simple decryption tool. So you’re protected from tomorrow’s “Ransomware Attack!” headlines today.

Prevents your programs from being used against you

Wraps your browser and software programs in four layers of defense, stopping attacks that use vulnerabilities in those programs to infect your computer.

Protects you from fake and infected websites

Detects and prevents contact with fake websites and malicious links. You are proactively protected from downloading malware, hacking attempts, and infected advertising. Worried about wandering into a “bad” Internet neighborhood? Now you don’t have to be.

Scans faster, scans smarter

Lightning-fast Hyper Scan mode targets only the threats that are currently active. Faster analysis. Still gets results. Run a scan in the background while you boot up your favorite game. It's done by the time you're ready to play.

Benefits:

Protects you from advanced (zero-day) threats, including ransomware, so you can surf the web without worry

Removes all traces of malware for complete safety

Removes potentially unwanted programs (PUPs) that make your computer run poorly

Scans fast so you don’t have to sit around and wait for your security to finish working

Easy to use, just set it and forget it

Can replace antivirus or run alongside other antivirus programs

What's New:

A new detection engine that's smarter than ever

The new Malwarebytes Katana Engine is better than ever at stopping threats. It also gives you info about the threats it finds, so you can make smarter security decisions.

A completely redesigned interface that makes security quick and easy

We completely redesigned the user interface to be more inutuitive and easier to use. Spend less time fiddling with your security settings and more time enjoying your PC.

Improved performance and efficiency

The new Malwarebytes was designed with your PC's and performance in mind. Scans now use 50 percent less CPU resources than before.

Performance/protective capability

New Malwarebytes Katana engine provides improved malware detection.

Now registers as primary cybersecurity program in Windows Defender Security Center.

Revised Installer look and feel

Improved first time setup (onboarding wizard)

Links to Malwarebytes Labs and knowledge base for detected threats

Real-Time Protection Global Stats and Dashboard

Embedded Malwarebytes Labs Blog and Articles

New check for updates function

Added View Detections functionality for Scans in Progress

Numerous Improvements to the User Interface

Improved Overall Performance, Stability and Compatibility

Usability

User interface redesign for improved user experience.

New Threat Center integration to learn more about any threats detected.

New lightweight installer ensures the latest version is always installed.

Stability/ issues fixed