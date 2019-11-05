Malwarebytes 4.0.4.49
Malwarebytes protects you against malware, ransomware, and other advanced online threats that have made antivirus obsolete and ineffective.
Malwarebytes 4 is the next-gen security program that protects you from the most advanced (zero-day) threats, making antivirus obsolete. Malwarebytes 4 combines all of our malware-fighting technology—anti-malware, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and malicious website protection into one program that scans 4x faster than previous versions of Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Premium.
Protects you from advanced threats
Detects and removes malware in real-time with advanced anti-malware, anti-spyware, and anti-rootkit technology. Scans for the newest and most dangerous threats automatically, so you’re protected without having to even think about it.
Protects your files from being locked and held for ransom
Stops unknown and known ransomware with proprietary next-gen technology that works proactively to shield your files. This is a powerful, complete defense that blocks ransomware, and not a simple decryption tool. So you’re protected from tomorrow’s “Ransomware Attack!” headlines today.
Prevents your programs from being used against you
Wraps your browser and software programs in four layers of defense, stopping attacks that use vulnerabilities in those programs to infect your computer.
Protects you from fake and infected websites
Detects and prevents contact with fake websites and malicious links. You are proactively protected from downloading malware, hacking attempts, and infected advertising. Worried about wandering into a “bad” Internet neighborhood? Now you don’t have to be.
Scans faster, scans smarter
Lightning-fast Hyper Scan mode targets only the threats that are currently active. Faster analysis. Still gets results. Run a scan in the background while you boot up your favorite game. It's done by the time you're ready to play.
Benefits:
- Protects you from advanced (zero-day) threats, including ransomware, so you can surf the web without worry
- Removes all traces of malware for complete safety
- Removes potentially unwanted programs (PUPs) that make your computer run poorly
- Scans fast so you don’t have to sit around and wait for your security to finish working
- Easy to use, just set it and forget it
- Can replace antivirus or run alongside other antivirus programs
What's New:
A new detection engine that's smarter than ever
The new Malwarebytes Katana Engine is better than ever at stopping threats. It also gives you info about the threats it finds, so you can make smarter security decisions.
A completely redesigned interface that makes security quick and easy
We completely redesigned the user interface to be more inutuitive and easier to use. Spend less time fiddling with your security settings and more time enjoying your PC.
Improved performance and efficiency
The new Malwarebytes was designed with your PC's and performance in mind. Scans now use 50 percent less CPU resources than before.
- Performance/protective capability
- New Malwarebytes Katana engine provides improved malware detection.
- Now registers as primary cybersecurity program in Windows Defender Security Center.
- Revised Installer look and feel
- Improved first time setup (onboarding wizard)
- Links to Malwarebytes Labs and knowledge base for detected threats
- Real-Time Protection Global Stats and Dashboard
- Embedded Malwarebytes Labs Blog and Articles
- New check for updates function
- Added View Detections functionality for Scans in Progress
- Numerous Improvements to the User Interface
- Improved Overall Performance, Stability and Compatibility
Usability
- User interface redesign for improved user experience.
- New Threat Center integration to learn more about any threats detected.
- New lightweight installer ensures the latest version is always installed.
Stability/ issues fixed
- Improved performance and faster scans.
- Numerous miscellaneous improvements and fixes.
