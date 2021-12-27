As featured in:

7-Zip is open source software. Most of the source code is under the GNU LGPL license. The unRAR code is under a mixed license: GNU LGPL + unRAR restrictions.

You can use 7-Zip on any computer, including a computer in a commercial organization. You don't need to register or pay for 7-Zip.

Features:

High compression ratio in new 7z format with LZMA compression

Supported formats: Packing / unpacking: 7z, ZIP, GZIP, BZIP2 and TAR Unpacking only: RAR, CAB, ISO, ARJ, LZH, CHM, MSI, WIM, Z, CPIO, RPM, DEB and NSIS

For ZIP and GZIP formats, 7-Zip provides a compression ratio that is 2-10 % better than the ratio provided by PKZip and WinZip

Strong AES-256 encryption in 7z and ZIP formats

Self-extracting capability for 7z format

Integration with Windows Shell

Powerful File Manager

Powerful command line version

Plugin for FAR Manager

Localizations for 69 languages

7-Zip works in Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Vista/7/8/10/11. There is a port of the command line version to Linux/Unix.

