7-Zip 21.07
7-Zip is a file archiver with high compression ratio.
7-Zip is open source software. Most of the source code is under the GNU LGPL license. The unRAR code is under a mixed license: GNU LGPL + unRAR restrictions.
You can use 7-Zip on any computer, including a computer in a commercial organization. You don't need to register or pay for 7-Zip.
Features:
- High compression ratio in new 7z format with LZMA compression
- Supported formats:
- Packing / unpacking: 7z, ZIP, GZIP, BZIP2 and TAR
- Unpacking only: RAR, CAB, ISO, ARJ, LZH, CHM, MSI, WIM, Z, CPIO, RPM, DEB and NSIS
- For ZIP and GZIP formats, 7-Zip provides a compression ratio that is 2-10 % better than the ratio provided by PKZip and WinZip
- Strong AES-256 encryption in 7z and ZIP formats
- Self-extracting capability for 7z format
- Integration with Windows Shell
- Powerful File Manager
- Powerful command line version
- Plugin for FAR Manager
- Localizations for 69 languages
7-Zip works in Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Vista/7/8/10/11. There is a port of the command line version to Linux/Unix.
What's New:
- 7-Zip now can extract VHDX disk images (Microsoft Hyper-V Virtual Hard Disk v2 format).
- New switches: -spm and -im!{file_path} to exclude directories from processing for specified paths that don't contain path separator character at the end of path.
- In the "Add to Archive" window, now it is allowed to use -m prefix for "Parameters" field as in command line: -mparam.
- The sorting order of files in archives was slightly changed to be more consistent for cases where the name of some directory is the same as the prefix part of the name of another directory or file.
- TAR archives created by 7-Zip now are more consistent with archives created by GNU TAR program.
