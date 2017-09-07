The camera raw converter functionality in Adobe Photoshop software provides fast and easy access to the raw image formats produced by many leading professional and midrange digital cameras. By working with these "digital negatives," you can achieve the results you want with greater artistic control and flexibility while still maintaining the original raw files. Enter your state here The Adobe Camera Raw plug-in became the latest must-have tool for professional photographers when it was released in February 2003. This powerful plug-in has been frequently updated to support more cameras and include more features and is available as part of Adobe Photoshop CS6. Adobe Photoshop Lightroom software is built upon the same powerful raw processing technology that is available in the Camera Raw plug-in.

The Camera Raw plug-in now also supports raw files in Digital Negative (DNG) format. Find out more about the benefits of DNG, a raw file format made available to the public by Adobe.

Instructions:

Windows

Exit from your Adobe applications. Double-click the downloaded .exe to start the installer. Follow the onscreen instructions. Restart your Adobe applications.

Mac OS

Quit all Adobe applications. Double-click the .dmg file to unzip it. Double-click the resulting file to start the installer. Follow the onscreen instructions. Restart your Adobe applications.

What's New:

Camera Raw 9.10 is now available through the update mechanism in Photoshop CC and the Creative Cloud application.

The goal of this release is to provide additional camera raw support, lens profile support and address bugs that were introduced in previous releases of Camera Raw.

New Camera Support in Camera Raw 9.10

Canon EOS M6

Canon EOS Digital Rebel T7i (EOS 800D, EOS Kiss X9i)

Canon EOS 77D (EOS 9000D)

Pentax KP

New Lens Profile Support in Camera Raw 9.10

Mount and Name

Apple OOWA 15mm Wide-Angle Lens for iPhone 6 (JPEG only)

Apple OOWA 15mm Wide-Angle Lens for iPhone 6s (DNG+JPEG)

Apple OOWA 75mm Telephoto Lens for iPhone 6 (JPEG only)

Apple OOWA 75mm Telephoto Lens for iPhone 6s (DNG+JPEG)

Canon EF SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM C017

Canon EF SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM A017

Canon EF Tokina AT-X 24-70mm F2.8 PRO FX (IF)

Canon EF-S Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II

Canon EF-S Tokina AT-X 14-20mm F2 PRO DX (IF)

Minolta SR Minolta MC ROKKOR-PF 85mm F1.7

Minolta SR Minolta MD ROKKOR-X 85mm F2

Nikon F Samyang 12mm f/2.8 ED AS NCS Fisheye

Nikon F SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM A017

Nikon F Tokina AT-X 14-20mm F2 PRO DX (IF)

Nikon F Tokina AT-X 24-70mm F2.8 PRO FX (IF)

Leica M Voigtlander VM HELIAR-HYPER WIDE 10mm F5.6

Leica M Voigtlander VM ULTRA WIDE-HELIAR 12mm F5.6 III

Leica M39 FED Industar-61 52mm f/2.8

M42 Helios MC 44-3 58mm F2

Sigma SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM A017

Sony FE Sony FE 85mm F1.8

Sony FE Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS

Complete list of supported cameras can be found here.

