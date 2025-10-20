digiKam is a free and open-source photo management software designed for photographers and enthusiasts. It allows you to import, organize, edit, and share your digital photos with powerful tagging, metadata, and album management tools.

What makes digiKam different from other photo organizers?

Unlike basic image viewers, digiKam offers professional-grade tools such as RAW image processing, facial recognition, geotagging, and advanced metadata editing. It supports huge collections and gives users fine control over how photos are sorted, labeled, and rated.

Can digiKam edit photos?

Yes, digiKam includes a built-in editor that lets you adjust colors, exposure, and sharpness, apply filters, crop or rotate images, and perform batch processing. It also supports external tools like GIMP or Darktable for deeper editing workflows.

Does digiKam support cloud or remote storage?

Yes, digiKam can connect to popular online services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Flickr, and OneDrive, allowing you to upload, export, or back up your photos directly from within the app.

How does digiKam's facial recognition work?

digiKam features an AI-powered face detection and recognition system that can automatically identify and tag people in your photo collection. You can train it to recognize specific faces, improving accuracy over time as it scans new albums.

With digiKam , you're able to:

Import and Organize: Easily import photos and videos from your camera, smartphone, or other devices. Organize your collections using albums, tags, and labels.

Metadata Enrichment: Elevate your photo management with intelligent AI-driven tagging and rating. Automatically enrich your images with detailed metadata, making it easier than ever to organize and find images.

Advanced Search: Quickly find your photos using advanced search features, including tags, labels, dates, geolocation, and more.

Editing and Post-Processing: Enhance your photos with a wide range of editing tools, including color correction, cropping, and retouching. Apply filters and effects to give your images a professional touch.

Facial Recognition: Automatically detect and tag faces in your photos, making it easier to find and organize images of specific people.

Batch Processing: Save time by applying edits and adjustments to multiple photos at once.

Sharing and Publishing: Share your photos directly to social media platforms, create slideshows, and generate web galleries to showcase your work.

digiKam supports multiple collections hosted on local, removable, or network media, and it can store its database on local or remote servers. Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, digiKam provides the necessary tools to efficiently and effectively manage and edit your digital assets.

Features

Large Collections

digiKam can easily handle libraries containing more than 100,000 images.

Efficient Editing Workflow

Process raw files, edit JPEGs, publish photos to social media.

Work with Metadata

AI metadata enrichment. View and edit metadata.

Free and Open Source

digiKam is an open-source application that respects your freedom and privacy.

What's New

Dear digiKam fans and users,

After four months of active development, bug triage, and feature integration, the digiKam team is proud to announce the stable release of digiKam 8.8.0. This version delivers significant improvements in performance, stability, and user experience, with a particular focus on image processing, color management, and workflow efficiency.

The digiKam team remains committed to providing a powerful, open-source digital photo management solution, continuously enhanced with new tools and optimizations for photographers and enthusiasts alike.

New Features and Major Changes

General Updates and Porting

digiKam 8.8.0 introduces a major update with the core code now fully ported to Qt 6.10.0, ensuring improved performance and compatibility with modern operating systems. English strings have been thoroughly reviewed using the codespell static analyzer for enhanced accuracy and consistency.

In Windows, the default maximum path length is 260 characters. This limitation can cause issues when dealing with files or directories that exceed this length. However, starting with Windows 10 version 1607 and continuing in Windows 11, users can enable support for longer file paths. With digiKam 8.8.0 users can now benefit from support for long file paths when enabled as it's described on this tutorial.

Tag Management

A new feature allows users to import or export tag hierarchies to and from text files, supporting the Controlled Vocabulary Keyword Catalogue format. This functionality simplifies the management and sharing of complex tag structures across different platforms, programs, and workflows.

Preview and Camera Support

The Preview module now supports focus point visualization for FujiFilm and Olympus/OM Systems cameras. This feature provides photographers with precise information about focus accuracy and composition, directly within the digiKam interface. You need to use the ExifTool metadata backend to visualize focus point properly.

Color Management

digiKam 8.8.0 now automatically uses the monitor color profile set under Windows, macOS, and Wayland, ensuring consistent and accurate color representation across all supported platforms.

Editor and Plugins

The Image Editor includes a new enhancement tool to progressively blur the background of a subject in a photo, enabling creative depth-of-field effects. For more details, refer to the online documentation, which explains the core techniques and settings adjustments for optimal results.

