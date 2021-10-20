The full version string for this update release is 11.0.13+10 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 11.0.13.

Complete release notes for Java 11 can be found here.

IANA Data 2020a

JDK 11.0.13 contains IANA time zone data 2021a. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.

Security Baselines

The security baselines for the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) at the time of the release of JDK 11.0.13 are specified in the following table:

JRE Family Version = JRE Security Baseline (Full Version String)

11 = 11.0.13+10

8 = 8u311-b11

7 = 7u321-b08

Keeping the JDK up to Date

Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update. In order to determine if a release is the latest, the Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family.

Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 11.0.13) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for January 18, 2022.

What's New:

security-libs/org.ietf.jgss:krb5

➜ Support cross-realm MSSFU

The support for the Kerberos MSSFU extensions [1] is now extended to cross-realm environments.

By leveraging the Kerberos cross-realm referrals enhancement introduced in the context of JDK-8215032, the 'S4U2Self' and 'S4U2Proxy' extensions may be used to impersonate user and service principals located on different realms.

security-libs/java.security

➜ Customizing PKCS12 keystore Generation

New system and security properties have been added to enable users to customize the generation of PKCS #12 keystores. This includes algorithms and parameters for key protection, certificate protection, and MacData. The detailed explanation and possible values for these properties can be found in the "PKCS12 KeyStore properties" section of the java.security file.

Also, support for the following SHA-2 based HmacPBE algorithms has been added to the SunJCE provider: HmacPBESHA224, HmacPBESHA256, HmacPBESHA384, HmacPBESHA512, HmacPBESHA512/224, HmacPBESHA512/256

Removed Features and Options

security-libs/java.security

➜ Removed Root Certificates with 1024-bit Keys

The following root certificates with weak 1024-bit RSA public keys have been removed from the cacerts keystore:

+ alias name "thawtepremiumserverca [jdk]" Distinguished Name: EMAILADDRESS=premium-server@thawte.com, CN=Thawte Premium Server CA, OU=Certification Services Division, O=Thawte Consulting cc, L=Cape Town, ST=Western Cape, C=ZA + alias name "verisignclass2g2ca [jdk]" Distinguished Name: OU=VeriSign Trust Network, OU="(c) 1998 VeriSign, Inc. - For authorized use only", OU=Class 2 Public Primary Certification Authority - G2, O="VeriSign, Inc.", C=US + alias name "verisignclass3ca [jdk]" Distinguished Name: OU=Class 3 Public Primary Certification Authority, O="VeriSign, Inc.", C=US + alias name "verisignclass3g2ca [jdk]" Distinguished Name: OU=VeriSign Trust Network, OU="(c) 1998 VeriSign, Inc. - For authorized use only", OU=Class 3 Public Primary Certification Authority - G2, O="VeriSign, Inc.", C=US + alias name "verisigntsaca [jdk]" Distinguished Name: CN=Thawte Timestamping CA, OU=Thawte Certification, O=Thawte, L=Durbanville, ST=Western Cape, C=ZA

Previous release notes

security-libs/java.security

➜ -groupname Option Added to keytool Key Pair Generation

A new -groupname option has been added to keytool -genkeypair so that a user can specify a named group when generating a key pair. For example, keytool -genkeypair -keyalg EC -groupname secp384r1 will generate an EC key pair by using the secp384r1 curve. Because there might be multiple curves with the same size, using the -groupname option is preferred over the -keysize option.

security-libs/javax.net.ssl

➜ Support for certificate_authorities Extension

The "certificate_authorities" extension is an optional extension introduced in TLS 1.3. It is used to indicate the certificate authorities (CAs) that an endpoint supports and should be used by the receiving endpoint to guide certificate selection.

With this JDK release, the "certificate_authorities" extension is supported for TLS 1.3 in both the client and the server sides. This extension is always present for client certificate selection, while it is optional for server certificate selection.

Applications can enable this extension for server certificate selection by setting the jdk.tls.client.enableCAExtension system property to true. The default value of the property is false.

Note that if the client trusts more CAs than the size limit of the extension (less than 2^16 bytes), the extension is not enabled. Also, some server implementations do not allow handshake messages to exceed 2^14 bytes. Consequently, there may be interoperability issues when jdk.tls.client.enableCAExtension is set to true and the client trusts more CAs than the server implementation limit.

core-libs/java.lang

➜ POSIX_SPAWN Option on Linux

As an additional way to launch processes on Linux, the jdk.lang.Process.launchMechanism property can be set to POSIX_SPAWN. This option has been available for a long time on other *nix platforms. The default launch mechanism (VFORK) on Linux is unchanged, so this additional option does not affect existing installations.

POSIX_SPAWN mitigates rare pathological cases when spawning child processes, but it has not yet been excessively tested. Prudence is advised when using POSIX_SPAWN in productive installations.

security-libs/javax.net.ssl

➜ Support for X25519 and X448 in TLS

The named elliptic curve groups x25519 and x448 are now available for JSSE key agreement in TLS versions 1.0 to 1.3, with x25519 being the most preferred of the default enabled named groups. The default ordered list is now:

x25519, secp256r1, secp384r1, secp521r1, x448, ffdhe2048, ffdhe3072, ffdhe4096, ffdhe6144, ffdhe8192

The default list can be overridden by using the system property jdk.tls.namedGroups.

security-libs/java.security

➜ jarsigner Preserves POSIX File Permission and symlink Attributes

When signing a file that contains POSIX file permission or symlink attributes, jarsigner now preserves these attributes in the newly signed file but warns that these attributes are unsigned and not protected by the signature. The same warning is printed during the jarsigner -verify operation for such files.

Note that the jar tool does not read/write these attributes. This change is more visible to tools like unzip where these attributes are preserved.

client-libs/2d

➜ Oracle JDK11u for Solaris Now Requires harfbuzz to be Installed

Oracle JDK-11.0.10 and later for Solaris 11 requires that the OS provide the package library/desktop/harfbuzz as part of the system installation. This package is provided for Solaris 11.3 and later.

$ pkg info harfbuzz Name: library/desktop/harfbuzz Summary: HarfBuzz is an OpenType text shaping engine Description: HarfBuzz is a library for text shaping, which converts unicode text to glyph indices and positions. HarfBuzz is used directly by libraries such as Pango, and the layout engines in firefox. Category: Desktop (GNOME)/Libraries State: Installed Publisher: solaris

This is a desktop library, but the font processing it does is part of some common backend server workloads. It should always be considered as required.

If this library is missing, then the pkg mechanism will require it during installation of the JDK. If installing the JDK by using a tar.gz bundle (for example) and the library/desktop/harfbuzz package is missing, a runtime link failure will occur when this package is needed.

JDK-8251907 (not public)

core-libs/java.time

➜ JDK time-zone data upgraded to tzdata2020d

The JDK update incorporates tzdata2020d. The main change is

Palestine ends DST earlier than predicted, on 2020-10-24.

Please refer to https://mm.icann.org/pipermail/tz-announce/2020-October/000062.html for more information.

core-libs/java.time

➜ JDK time-zone data upgraded to tzdata2020c

The JDK update incorporates tzdata2020c. The main change is

Fiji starts DST later than usual, on 2020-12-20.

Please refer to https://mm.icann.org/pipermail/tz-announce/2020-October/000060.html for more information.

core-libs/java.time

➜ US/Pacific-New Zone Name Removed as Part of tzdata2020b

Following the JDK's update to tzdata2020b, the long-obsolete files named pacificnew and systemv have been removed. As a result, the "US/Pacific-New" Zone name declared in the pacificnew data file is no longer available for use.

Information regarding this update can be viewed at https://mm.icann.org/pipermail/tz-announce/2020-October/000059.html.

Bug Fixes

This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 11.0.10 Bug Fixes page.

security-libs/java.security

➜ Weak Named Curves in TLS, CertPath, and Signed JAR Disabled by Default

Weak named curves are disabled by default by adding them to the following disabledAlgorithms security properties: jdk.tls.disabledAlgorithms, jdk.certpath.disabledAlgorithms, and jdk.jar.disabledAlgorithms. The named curves are listed below.

With 47 weak named curves to be disabled, adding individual named curves to each disabledAlgorithms property would be overwhelming. To relieve this, a new security property, jdk.disabled.namedCurves, is implemented that can list the named curves common to all of the disabledAlgorithms properties. To use the new property in the disabledAlgorithms properties, precede the full property name with the keyword include. Users can still add individual named curves to disabledAlgorithms properties separate from this new property. No other properties can be included in the disabledAlgorithms properties.

To restore the named curves, remove the include jdk.disabled.namedCurves either from specific or from all disabledAlgorithms security properties. To restore one or more curves, remove the specific named curve(s) from the jdk.disabled.namedCurves property.

Curves that are disabled through jdk.disabled.namedCurves include the following: secp112r1, secp112r2, secp128r1, secp128r2, secp160k1, secp160r1, secp160r2, secp192k1, secp192r1, secp224k1, secp224r1, secp256k1, sect113r1, sect113r2, sect131r1, sect131r2, sect163k1, sect163r1, sect163r2, sect193r1, sect193r2, sect233k1, sect233r1, sect239k1, sect283k1, sect283r1, sect409k1, sect409r1, sect571k1, sect571r1, X9.62 c2tnb191v1, X9.62 c2tnb191v2, X9.62 c2tnb191v3, X9.62 c2tnb239v1, X9.62 c2tnb239v2, X9.62 c2tnb239v3, X9.62 c2tnb359v1, X9.62 c2tnb431r1, X9.62 prime192v2, X9.62 prime192v3, X9.62 prime239v1, X9.62 prime239v2, X9.62 prime239v3, brainpoolP256r1, brainpoolP320r1, brainpoolP384r1, brainpoolP512r1

Curves that remain enabled are: secp256r1, secp384r1, secp521r1, X25519, X448. See JDK-8233228

security-libs/org.ietf.jgss:krb5

➜ Support for Kerberos Cross-Realm Referrals (RFC 6806)

The Kerberos client has been enhanced with the support of principal name canonicalization and cross-realm referrals, as defined by the RFC 6806 protocol extension.

As a result of this new feature, the Kerberos client can take advantage of more dynamic environment configurations and does not necessarily need to know (in advance) how to reach the realm of a target principal (user or service).

Support is enabled by default and 5 is the maximum number of referral hops allowed. To turn it off, set the sun.security.krb5.disableReferrals security or system property to false. To configure a custom maximum number of referral hops, set the sun.security.krb5.maxReferrals security or system property to any positive value.

