Get crystal-clear, lag-free communication with our integrated automatic microphone volume adjustment, background noise reduction and echo cancellation. Scale up from small group conversations to large conferences with thousands of participants with our advanced client-server architecture.

Note: TeamSpeak 6 beta is also available, built on the foundations of our rock solid, lag-free voice technology.

Keep your eyes on the action with the official TeamSpeak in-game overlay from Overwolf. Quickly access TeamSpeak voice controls, see who's talking, and receive notifications and messages where and when you need it most. Designed with privacy in mind, we do not have access to your voice or text chat data, and there is no sign-up required.

Is TeamSpeak better than Discord?

Both Discord and TeamSpeak are aimed at gamers, though all kinds of communities have migrated to Discord due its simplicity and features. TeamSpeak works best as an audio chat app letting gamers talk to each other while they are gaming. Whereas, Discord also includes video chat.

Why do people still use TeamSpeak?

TeamSpeak remains popular with some users, mainly because it offers excellent voice quality while optimizing for bandwidth, thus avoiding lag during gameplay. It also includes an in-game overlay to communicate with your friends while you play either by text or by voice.

Is TeamSpeak free?

Yes, TeamSpeak is free. You can access any public server, create a private server, or if you have your own, you can set up your own private server free of charge.

Does TeamSpeak include text chats?

TeamSpeak is a VoIP communication platform and mainly focuses on audio chat, though TeamSpeak does include basic text messaging features and group chats. If you're interested in text and video chatting, you should check out Discord which is also free and available for most operating systems.

Is TeamSpeak secure?

TeamSpeak offers AES based encryption on all voice packets as an optional server feature. For this you must enable the "Channel voice data encryption" for all channels.

Is TeamSpeak compatible with Linux?

Yes, TeamSpeak has native apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, and servers as well as for mobile platforms like Android and iOS.

Features

Our next generation TeamSpeak 3 software has been highly improved compared to its predecessors. For starters, both the Client and Server are now available as a flexible cross-platform solution for Windows (32bit and 64bit), Mac OS X (Intel and PPC) and Linux (32bit and 64bit). All platforms are 100% feature compatible and feature rich so regardless of which platform you use, all new features will be available across all platforms upon TeamSpeak 3's launch date.

Our engineers have re-written the code from the ground up using C++ to improve TeamSpeak's performance and compatibility. This allows TeamSpeak 3's native binaries to be built from the same codebase for various target operating systems.

TeamSpeak 3 also includes a robust cross-platform Software Development Kit (SDK) which enables full-featured voice integration within existing products or services including online games, virtual worlds, educational programs, military simulators, or any application where up to thousands of users require crystal clear, simultaneous voice communication.

Improved Voice Quality and Latency

TeamSpeak 3's voice quality is truly revolutionary. Featuring completely new codecs, automatic microphone adjustment, advanced noise reduction and echo cancelation, TeamSpeak 3 offers only the highest quality in voice communication. Users can finally say goodbye to echo, feedback, and background buzzing noises as the evolution of quality voice communication has arrived. In addition, we've significantly lowered the latency (the amount of time it takes for your voice to be "heard" on the other side) compared with TeamSpeak 2 and other voice communication software solutions.

Raising the Bar

TeamSpeak 3 was designed with cutting edge hardware in mind. Thus, it will have full support for the latest G-keys from Logitech® in addition to other currently unannounced hardware manufacturers.

It's also possible to connect to multiple servers at once using "tabs" similar to what is found in most web browsers so now you can administer or participate in multiple TeamSpeak 3 Servers at the same time. In addition, support for multiple audio devices and outputs over simultaneously connected servers is also available. Preferred servers are now stored as bookmarks, similar to your favorite web browser.

Stunning 3D Sound Effects

TeamSpeak 3 now features fully integrated 3D sound support which allows spatial placement of sound effects and audio streams. This creates the illusion of a sound source being placed anywhere in three dimensional space, including behind, to the left of, to the right of, above, or below the listener. The possibilities and applications of 3D sound are virtually endless with TeamSpeak 3. Other TeamSpeak users can be virtually placed around your own audible position. Place conference hosts in front of the attendees or team mates around your own player position. No special hardware is needed. Simply use your headset or 5.1/7.1 speakers to enjoy spatial sound.

Powerful Permissions System

The TeamSpeak 3 Server features a completely overhauled, hierachrical permissions system with the ability to dynamically create, define, and apply group permissions as you see fit. This provides server administrators superior control and effective tools for managing and building social networks.

Improved Security and Privacy

TeamSpeak 3 introduces a new authentication system. Instead of using a combination of username and password, the TeamSpeak 3 Client creates unique identities which are stored and tracked by every TeamSpeak 3 Server you're connecting to. For administrators, this eliminates the need to manually register a username and password with the server and allows administrators to assign a set of permissions to your identity which can be automatically recalled by the server every time you connect. The end result is strengthened security and improved administration with eliminated username and password issues, effectively making the process of administering users far less tedious than ever before.

Friends and Foes

Track your friends (and foes) through TeamSpeak 3's all new Friends/Foes list. When a friend or foe is added, the TeamSpeak 3 Client remembers your friend or foe's unique identity regardless of whether they change their display/nickname, and regardless of what server you're connected to. TeamSpeak 3 allows you to assign a custom nickname to your friends and can play a custom sound event when your friends come online. TeamSpeak 3 also tracks your friends/foes "last seen" date and allows you to permanently mute/ignore your foes.

Firewall Friendly File Transfer

Maximize your online collaborative experience with TeamSpeak 3's all new file transfer features. Depending on your permissions, users can recursively upload or download files on a per-channel basis or into a common folder tree. All files are stored directly on the TeamSpeak 3 Server. Users no longer need to worry about how to setup FTP or mess with complicated firewall issues or other file sharing solutions. TeamSpeak 3 makes file sharing a breeze.

Improved Licensing System

The TeamSpeak 3 Server introduces a completely new licensing system containing simplified, automatic, and effective tracking of all of your licensed servers. The former, tedious "registration by IP" process has been replaced with an encrypted key which allows your TeamSpeak 3 Server environment to be tracked and licensed automatically. As an added option, the TeamSpeak 3 Client can also indicate to users who the host provider is and provide a link back to your website.

What's New

This client also does fix the issue where Asus sound cards changed their settings.

We are working on the other audio issues (AGC, user make loud noise and chirping noise) and will release another 3.6.x for these.

The most important change in that client is the ability to connect to our upcoming TS5 server. The compatibility to TS5 servers is the main reason why we made this release public.