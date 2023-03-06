Dashlane makes it effortless for you to access your passwords, payment information, and IDs anywhere you are, across any device.

Is Dashlane trustworthy?

Dashlane is a well known and safe security application. This password manager allows you to encrypt your passwords and other sensitive data using AES-256 at rest and at transit. For better privacy, Dashlane includes two-factor authentication in addition to your master password to unlock your vault.

Is Dashlane free?

Dashlane includes a free plan for personal use and stores unlimited passwords but you can only use it on one device. The paid plans include more features and can be accessed in an unlimited number of devices.

Does Dashlane save the database in the cloud?

Dashlane saves and encrypts a copy of your vault on your local computer first, then this data is sent to Dashlane's servers, so you can access it from other devices.

Can I access Dashlane from an Android or iOS phone?

Yes, Dashlane includes native apps for desktop and mobile operating systems.

Which are the best Dashlane alternatives?

Bitwarden and KeePass are great free and open-source password managers. Keeper and 1Password offer similar plans as Keeper with unlimited device access.

Features

Stop filling out forms, just get to the good stuff

Complete any purchase in seconds, on any website. Dashlane automatically fills out checkout fields --- and you never have to touch the keyboard, be it on your computer or mobile device.

Blue arrows appear around the checkout button when you hover over it. This means Dashlane is ready to check you out!

Keep your info in a safe place

All the information you need to purchase online --- shipping and billing addresses, payment details, and more --- are safely encrypted on your own devices.

Save your receipts

Automate your receipt-tracking with Dashlane! Easily track all your spending in one place. All online purchases are instantly recorded and stored in your account.

Plus, you can manually add other purchases, so you can easily track all your spending in one place.

Only YOU have the key

The only key to unlocking your encrypted data is your Master Password, which literally no one in the world has but you.

Not even Dashlane can access your personal information.

What's New