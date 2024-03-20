DaVinci Resolve 2024 is the world's only solution that combines professional 8K editing, color correction, visual effects and audio post production all in one software tool! You can instantly move between editing, color, effects, and audio with a single click.

Can you use DaVinci Resolve on a budget PC?

DaVinci Resolve can be quite intensive and demanding on your computer. As most video editing programs, DaVinci relies heavily on the CPU and GPU, especially on the latter when using OpenFX or noise reduction, for that reason the recommended specs start with a discrete GPU with at least 2 GB of VRAM, a minimum of 16GB RAM and an 8-core CPU.

Is DaVinci better than Adobe Premiere?

DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro are both great options for video editing. The greatest advantage DaVinci has over Adobe Premiere is that it offers a free edition that is well rounded enough for most users.

For professional video editing you would need DaVinci Studio which has a $299 price tag. On the other hand, Adobe Premiere Pro requires a monthly subscription or an annual payment of $240. As far as video editing capabilities go, both offer color correction, color grading and both programs let you place different effects. Both are also great for audio editing and support a wide array of plugins.

The greatest advantage Adobe Premiere has over DaVinci Resolve is that it works seamlessly with other Adobe programs like After Effects, allowing you to add animations to your project. The greatest setback for DaVinci Resolve is that it needs slightly more processing power, RAM and graphics card power to deliver optimal performance.

Is DaVinci Resolve good for beginners?

DaVinci Resolve has become a go-to choice for aspiring content creators, filmmakers, or video editors mainly due to its free version which offers features like color grading, sound design, and many other visual effects.

What are other free Premiere alternatives?

In addition to DaVinci Resolve there are plenty of free solid video editors to choose from. Some of which are VSDC Free Video Editor, Shotcut and Movavi Video Editor Plus. Here is a longer list of Adobe Premiere alternatives.

Features

DaVinci Resolve Studio is also the only solution designed for multi user collaboration so editors, assistants, colorists, VFX artists and sound designers can all work live on the same project at the same time! Whether you're an individual artist, or part of a large collaborative team, it's easy to see why DaVinci Resolve is the standard for high end post production and finishing on more Hollywood feature films, television shows and commercials than any other software.

You get unlimited creative flexibility because DaVinci Resolve makes it easy for individual artists to explore different toolsets. It also lets you collaborate and bring people with different creative talents together. With a single click, you can instantly move between editing, color, effects, and audio. Plus, you never have to export or translate files between separate software tools because, with DaVinci Resolve, everything is in the same software application.

DaVinci Resolve is the only post production software designed for true collaboration. Multiple editors, assistants, colorists, VFX artists and sound designers can all work on the same project at the same time! Whether you're an individual artist, or part of a larger collaborative team, it's easy to see why DaVinci Resolve is the standard for high end post production and is used for finishing more Hollywood feature films, episodic television programing and TV commercials than any other software.

DaVinci Resolve 18 features a revolutionary new cut page specifically designed for editors that need to work quickly and on tight deadlines! The new DaVinci Neural Engine uses machine learning to enable powerful new features such as facial recognition, speed warp and more. Adjustment clips let you apply effects and grades to clips on the timeline below, quick export can be used to upload projects to YouTube and Vimeo from anywhere in the application, and new GPU accelerated scopes provide more technical monitoring options than before. Plus, Fusion is dramatically faster and Fairlight adds immersive 3D audio. DaVinci Resolve 16 is a massive release with hundreds of features customers have asked for.

Support for additional audio track formats for IMF and DCP renders

Improved decode and encode performance for Kakadu DCP and IMF formats

Support for CUDA based R3D with the latest RED SDK on Windows and Linux

Adds Blackmagic RAW support for latest Blackmagic URSA Broadcast update

Support for new audio only and video only editing modes on the cut page

Added in and out buttons in the user interface on the cut page

Support for audio playback when trimming on the cut and edit pages

Improved zoom buttons for the timeline on the edit page

Improved smart indicator in the cut page for when using in and out points

Viewer resize icon on the cut page now correctly resizes the whole viewer

Cut page divider between timeline and viewer can now be moved via the divider

Close up edits in the cut page now vary the close up from 20% to 40% randomly

Search dial is more responsive when using the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Removed auto jog mode on scroll with the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Better responsiveness using shuttle with the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Double press to clear in and out on the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Improved performance in collaborative projects with multiple DaVinci systems

Support for monitor name in the workspace menu display options

Support for copy/paste in Dolby Vision mid tone offset values between clips

New scripting APIs to move media items, LUTs, markers, copy grades and more

Now uses 2 up view in sync bin when using live overwrite editing

Fixes a bug that caused the clip dividers in the source tape to scroll with audio

Opening the media folder in the cut page will re-sync to that folder contents

Multiple performance and stability improvements

What's New:

DaVinci Resolve 18.6.6 Update:

Ability to encode Panasonic AVC 100 and 50 in MXF Op Atom formats.

Option to encode big endian LPCM audio in QuickTime.

Addressed default alpha mode interpretation for some QuickTime media.

Addressed incorrect path separators in some project settings on Windows.

Addressed some Sony XAVC H clips being shown as offline.

Addressed a media management issue trimming Sony 8K X-OCN clips.

General performance and stability improvements.

Previous Release Notes:

DaVinci Resolve 18.5 introduces dozens of new tools including 4 new AI tools, over 100 feature upgrades and major updates to the Cut page. Editors can now transcribe audio within clips to search for media based on narrative content, or quickly generate subtitles for timelines with the automatic speech to text feature. DaVinci Neural Engine AI can analyze and automatically sort audio clips based on classification, and on the Fairlight page audio tracks can now be grouped for faster mix automation and editing. Colorists can use the new Relight FX to add virtual lighting to a scene. VFX artists can collaborate more easily with support for USD files and work faster with the multi-merge tool.

Next Generation Engineering

DaVinci Resolve 18 features some of the most cutting edge technology in the industry today. The DaVinci Neural Engine is an advanced machine learning system powering many of the software's most powerful tools, and it is fully supported in Apple M1 Mac models including M1 Ultra. Inclusion of the latest version of Dolby Vision means that users can view HDR on supported monitors, including on laptops. The future proof DaVinci Wide Gamut and Intermediate log grading environment allow you to work on media from any source. You can deliver to every projection and monitoring standard in use today. Plus DaVinci Resolve is the only software that you can use to edit and grade 8K footage in real time.

DaVinci Neural Engine Acceleration

The advanced machine learning algorithms of the DaVinci Neural Engine are supported on Apple's M1 and M1 Pro models. This gives you up to 300% speed improvement in dozens of tools that rely on accurate automated analysis of motion and content such as Smart Reframe, SpeedWarp or SuperScale.

Blackmagic Cloud

DaVinci Resolve 18 supports Blackmagic Cloud, so you can host your project libraries on the DaVinci Resolve Project Server in the cloud. Share projects and work collaboratively with editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers on the same project at the same time, anywhere in the world.

Blackmagic Proxy Generator

The new Blackmagic Proxy Generator App automatically creates and manages proxies from camera originals. Create a watch folder and new media is automatically converted into H.264, H.265 or ProRes proxies to accelerate editing workflows. You can extract proxies into a separate folder for offline work.

Simplified Proxy Workflow

Switch between camera original footage and proxies in a single click. With Blackmagic Proxy Generated proxies, DaVinci Resolve knows where in the file tree to find them, instantly linking to the camera originals in the media pool. Edit with proxies, then relink to camera originals to grade.

Intelligent Media Management

DaVinci Resolve 18 adds intelligent media location management, so that when you are collaborating you can quickly link media to your unique file paths. Now you don't need to manually relink or search for assets when you work remotely. So you have more time for creativity and less time on file admin.

Shared Project Libraries

The collaboration update also provides major performance enhancements if you are using a secure private network! Get immediate updates of editorial and color changes when collaborating on a remotely hosted project library. Now creative decisions can be made in real time based on the latest changes.

Remote Monitoring to Desktop, iPad or iPhone

You can now initiate remote monitoring using just a Blackmagic ID and a session code. Just enable remote monitoring in DaVinci Resolve and share your code, without having to deal with IP addresses and port forwarding. You can stream to multiple computers, iPads or even iPhones all at the same time.

Per Timeline Color Management

DaVinci Resolve color management can now be configured on a timeline level. Any existing custom timelines are automatically initialized to color management settings from the project. This allows the setting of independent timeline and output color spaces per timeline for projects with mixed media.

Resolve FX Relight

The new Relight FX lets you add virtual light sources into a scene to creatively adjust environmental lighting, fill dark shadows or change the mood. Light sources can be directional to cast a broad light, a point source, or a spotlight and be adjusted for surface softness and specularity control.

Intuitive Object Mask

Located in the magic mask palette, the new object mask is able to recognize and track the movement of thousands of unique objects. The DaVinci Neural Engine intuitively isolates animals, vehicles, people and food, plus countless other elements for advanced secondary grading and effects application.

Automatic Depth Map

The new depth map effect lets you instantly generate a 3D depth matte of a scene to quickly grade the foreground separately from the background, and vice versa. You can bring attention to action in the foreground, help interview subjects stand out, or add atmosphere in the background of a scene.

Track Moving Warped Surfaces

Apply graphics to surfaces that warp or change perspective in dramatic ways, like t-shirts, flags, or even the side of a face. The surface tracker's customizable mesh follows the motion of a textured surface. Apply graphics, composite tattoos, or even cover up logos with this powerful tracking tool.

Updated Resolve FX Beauty

Ultra beauty gives you advanced control over a subject when performing corrective beauty work. Developed with professional colorists, the ultra beauty tool helps to address general imperfections by smoothing skin and then recovering detail to produce natural and complimentary results to the subject.

Upload Directly to TikTok

Content creators can now upload videos directly to TikTok. Simply sign in to your TikTok account in the preferences, and use either the render preset in the Deliver page or the quick export dialog. A new option for vertical aspect ratio output makes creating content for social media even easier.

Ripple Button

The Cut page has a new ripple button which enables and disables rippled edits. Previously edits were always rippled, now by disabling the ripple button the duration of the edit will be preserved so you can create gaps in the timeline. You can hold the option key to disable ripple for that edit only.

Speech to Text Editing

The transcribe feature automatically transcribes video and audio clips! You can search for specific terms or jump to the section of a clip where a word appears. Instead of listening to entire scenes or interviews, quickly locate the topic you need and add it to your timeline saving countless hours.

A/V Split Audio and Video Edits

On the Cut page, drag the lower part of a clip to separately adjust the audio track, allowing the dialogue to be heard before or continue after the video clip is seen. Editors can creatively focus visual attention on the scene using audio to add interest, drama and even tension to dialogue scenes.

Vertical Resolution for Social Media

If you are creating content for social media such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube shorts, Snapchat and more, there is now a selection of square and vertical resolutions which can be chosen directly in project settings. Using this selection makes it much faster to setup your timeline to produce vertical or square resolution videos.

Timeline Locking within Bins

Collaboration with other editors at the same time is now even easier with the new timeline locking operation. This automatic operation prevents two users selecting the same timeline by locking it to the first user without the need to lock the whole timeline bin. Multiple editors can now work on different timelines in the same bin at the same time.

AI Based Voice Isolation

The AI based voice isolation track FX let's you remove loud, undesirable sounds from voice recordings. Isolating dialog from background sounds in a recording, you can eliminate everything else from moderate noise to aircraft and explosions leaving only the voice. Voice isolation is perfect for interviews and dialogue recordings from noisy locations.

Built-in Dialogue Leveler

The dialogue leveler track FX in the inspector processes and smoothes dialogue recordings without the need for tedious level adjustments on clip gain or automation curves. Controls include real time scrolling waveform display, focus presets and three process options which allow you to easily achieve natural sounding results.

Universal Scene Descriptor

Fusion now supports Universal Scene Descriptor files for easier collaboration between VFX artists. USD data such as geometry, lighting, cameras, materials and animation can be imported. Fusion's new USD tools let you manipulate, re-light and render files using Hydra-based renderers such as Storm.

Fusion Multi-Layer Tool

The new multi-merge tool lets you merge numerous media sources into a single multi layer stack, so it's easier to create composites by merging clips, stills or graphics using layers. Each layer has its own controls, so you can still change individual properties like position, size and apply modes.

GPU Accelerated Paint

In DaVinci Resolve 18, GPU acceleration allows paint brush strokes to be generated and displayed in real time, for a more intuitive approach when performing cover up work or graphic design. Instant visual feedback allows you to assess your work and make corrections in any stroke style or shape.

Text and Shape Acceleration

Text, text+ and shape templates have improved speed and playback performance in DaVinci Resolve 18. New memory management and data handling means that Fusion templates are up to 200% faster. You can see accelerated results in the viewer and put together motion graphic compositions faster than ever.

Fairlight Editand Mix Groups

Combine related audio tracks or mixer channels into groups, enabling shared mix automation or editing operations. When creating groups, you can determine the parameters they will share. Groups can be nested, or temporarily suspended to quickly switch focus to smaller groups or individual tracks.

AI Audio Classification

The DaVinci Neural Engine can classify audio clips based on their content, making editing choices faster when reviewing unfamiliar materials. After analysis, audio clips appear in collections bins for dialogue, music and effects with detailed sub categories such as explosions, water or insects.

Vector Keyframing for Automation Curves

Fairlight track automation curves can be modified with keyframes just like the clip gain line. Option click to add keyframes or draw them with the pencil tool, then graphically edit, trim and nudge keyframes with standard tools. A tooltip shows keyframe value changes, while vector automation allows ultra smooth level changes.

Grid Editing toTimecode or Musical Tempo

Fairlight's grid mode lets you position clips on a grid for precise timing. Enable snap to grid for exact alignment as you drag, trim or nudge clips to timecode or the beat of a song. Use the grid menu to customize the grid line visibility, snapping, time scale and resolution ranging from 1 second to 1/4 frame, 1 bar to 1/16 note.