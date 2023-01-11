Visualize and plan your dream home with a realistic 3D home model. Create the floor plan of your house, condo or apartment, customize colors, textures, furniture, decorations and more.

Plan out exterior landscaping ideas and garden spaces.

Does DreamPlan Home Design let you design in 2D?

Yes, DreamPlan allows you to design your floor plans in 2D and then switch between 3D, 2D Rendered, and 2D Blueprint view modes.

Does DreamPlan Home Design trace floor plans?

Yes, if you already have floor plans for the home you want to see in 3D, you just need to import them into the software as a PNG image, calibrate the distance and render it into a 3D model.

Is DreamPlan Home Design free?

You can download and use DreamPlan Home Design free of charge for personal use. If you need to use it for commercial purposes you must purchase a license.

Does DreamPlan Home Design work on Linux?

No. DreamPlan Home Design runs on Windows and macOS but not on Linux. Sweet Home 3D is a great free alternative if you're running Linux or Solaris.

Can I share a design with someone else?

DreamPlan files are saved as .ddp file types. In order to share a design with someone else, you could ask the other person to download DreamPlan to open the file or export your 3D model to a JPG, PNG, OBJ or STL file.

Which are the best DreamPlan Home Design alternatives?

SketchUp and Sweet Home 3D are free alternatives that work on Windows and macOS, but only Sweet Home 3D works on Linux.

Features

Home & Floor Plan Design

Switch between 3D, 2D Rendered, and 2D Blueprint view modes

Easily design floor plans of your new home

Easy-to-use interface for simple house planning creation and customization

Use trace mode to import existing floor plans

Use pre-built Rooms to easily create your floor plan

Export your design to JPG, PNG, OBJ, STL and more

Open and edit sample home designs and floorplans to get started

Landscape & Garden Design

Plant trees and gardens

Reshape the terrain of outdoor landscaping areas

Visualize your new indoor or outdoor swimming pool design

Import 3DS, STL and PLY 3D models

Design front gardens & plan backyard sanctuaries

Interior & Room Design

Include every detail in your kitchen design

Explore bathroom design ideas prior to building

Plan home decor with 3D furniture, fixtures, appliances and other decorations

Lay out and design your unfinished basement

Experiment with furniture placement before buying or rearranging

Add blueprint symbols to your 2D floor plan

Remodeling, Additions & Redesigning

Create walls, multiple stories, decks and roofs

Try colors and textures before you commit

Transform existing rooms

Import image files to create custom textures for wallpaper, floors & more

