Privacy Eraser is an easy to use solution for protecting your privacy by deleting your browsing history and other computer activities. All main popular web browsers are supported, including Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari and Opera.

With literally one click, Privacy Eraser will erase all digital footprints - web browser cache, cookies, browsing history, address bar history, typed urls, autocomplete form history, saved passwords, index.dat files, Windows' run history, search history, open/save history, recent documents, temporary files, recycle bin, clipboard, dns cache, log files, error reporting and more.

Privacy Eraser also supports plugins to further extend the software's cleaning features. Meaning you can also delete whatever tracks are left behind by other applications with your own plugins. Privacy Eraser embedded more than 250 free plugins, supporting many popular programs such as ACDSee, Adobe Reader, Microsoft Office, WinZip, WinRAR, Windows Media Player, VLC Player, BitTorrent, Google Toolbar and many others.

Privacy Eraser works with Windows 11, 10, 8.x, 7, 2022, 2012 (32/64-bit), and also supports Windows FAT16/FAT32/exFAT/NTFS file systems. The software implements and exceeds the US Department of Defense and NSA clearing and sanitizing standards, giving you the confidence that once erased, your file data is gone forever and can never be recovered.

Features

Internet Explorer (IE), Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari and Opera

Cleans internet cache, browsing history, cookies, typed urls, download history, autocomplete & autofill form history, saved password and much more.

Windows

Better computer security: cleans run history, search history, open & save history, recent documents, temporary files, recycle bin, clipboard, taskbar jump lists, dns cache, log files, memory dumps, error reporting and more.

Third party applications

More than 250 free, pre-configured plugins to clean the traces of many popular applications. You can also extend cleaning features by making your own app plugins - allowing any application's traces to be deleted.

Security level

Supports Simple zero-fill (1 pass), US DoD 5220.22-M (3 passes), US DoD 5220.22-M (ECE) (7 passes), Peter Gutmann (35 passes) and custom wipe methods.

File shredder

Permanently erases specific files and folders from your PC - beyond any hope of recovery.

Drive wiper

Securely wipes spare and hidden areas on your drives. All free clusters on the drives, including the contents of deleted files and folders, will be wiped like a new drive.

Registry cleaner

Removes obsolete and invalid registry entries for non-existing applications, fixes corrupted registry entries, optimizes your PC's performance and speeds up Windows startup.

Real-time monitoring

You can set Privacy Eraser to run automatically every time you close your browser, or you can set it to monitor your Windows system in the background and detect when to clean.

Easy to use

Cleans all of your internet history traces and past activities with one click.

Privacy

Permanently deletes web history, websites and URLs visited, user names and passwords from a public or shared computer.

Security

Implements and in fact exceeds the US Department of Defense and NSA clearing and sanitizing standards. Once deleted, your file data is gone forever and can not possibly be recovered.

Space

Recovers hard drive space by deleting unnecessary and redundant files.

Speed

Speeds up internet surfing and browsing, boosts your PC's performance and stability making it faster, leaner and more efficient.

What's New