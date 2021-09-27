MAME stands for Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator. When used in conjunction with an arcade game's data files (ROMs), MAME will more or less faithfully reproduce that game on a PC. MAME can currently emulate over 2600 unique (and over 4600 in total) classic arcade video games from the three decades of video games - '70s, '80s and '90s, and some from the current millennium. MAME's purpose is to preserve these decades of video-game history. As gaming technology continues to rush forward, MAME prevents these important "vintage" games from being lost and forgotten.

What's New:

Bug Fixes

06650: [Graphics] (m58.cpp) 10yard: Graphics are misaligned. (Ivan Vangelista)

06668: [Graphics] (mhavoc.cpp) mhavoc, mhavoc2, mhavocp, mhavocrv: Not all graphics are displayed. (Robbbert)

06935: [Misc.] BGFX render module doesn’t find images when multiple artwork paths are configured. (AJR)

07795: [Debugger] Qt debugger: Debugger views display incorrectly when scrolled to the bottom. (Vas Crabb)

07860: [Compiling] N/A: Incorrect flags are passed to the compiler on ARM/AArch64 targets. (Belegdol)

07863: [Interface] (ksys573.cpp) pcnfrk4mk: Description does not match displayed title. (AriaOTP)

07866: [Crash/Freeze] (atarig1.cpp) pitfight3: Game crashes randomly in later matches. (O. Galibert)

07867: [Crash/Freeze] (c64.cpp) Most carts in c64_cart.xml: Cartridges no longer load correctly. (Ivan Vangelista)

07874: [Save/Restore] (gottlieb.cpp) cobram3, cobram3a: Games stop at a black screen with populated NVRAM files. (Ivan Vangelista)

New working machines: