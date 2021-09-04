BlueStacks App Player 5.3.0.1076
BlueStacks App Player is one of the best tool for running your favorite mobile apps/games for free in full screen in your browser using a PC or Mac.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 2
Freeware
Windows/macOS
1.03 GB
850,288
BlueStacks puts the Android operating system on your desktop. BlueStacks is the first production software that allows you to use your favorite mobile apps on a Windows PC. You can download apps like Angry Birds Space, Temple Run, Evernote or Documents to Go directly into BlueStacks, or sync the apps from your phone using the BlueStacks Cloud Connect Android app. Basically this application is an Android emulator for PC.
Features:
- Android apps fast and full-screen on your PC or tablet
- Push apps from your phone to your BlueStacks using our Cloud Connect mobile app
- May not work fast yet on older tablets and netbooks
- Download apps from Google Play
- Comes with pre-installed games and apps
What's New:
- Use apps that require your location and find nearby players to level-up with by using "Set location" on BlueStacks 5!
- Quickly and easily arrange your BlueStacks 5 instances by auto-aligning them on any one of your monitors with a few clicks. Watch a movie or do your homework on one monitor, while keeping your instances arranged in another to jump right back into the game!
- You can now mute or unmute BlueStacks 5 right away in one click! All your volume controls will now be available in one place.
- Perform actions that you don't wish to replay on other synced instances, by quickly pausing/playing "Sync operations" with the Ctrl + Shift + P keys.
- Enjoy an enhanced gaming experience in Rise of Kingdoms with the performance optimizations available in the latest version of BlueStacks 5.
- Play free of worry since we've demolished several bugs reported to us.
- macOS Big Sur version updated to 4.270.1.2803
BlueStacks 5 comes with an overall improved performance than BlueStacks 4 starting from launch speed. Here’s what’s better in BlueStacks 5:
- Less RAM usage
- Faster setup
- Easy multi-tasking
- Enhanced data security and more
Previous release notes:
Highlights
- You can now assign the MOBA D-pad easily in the Controls editor. Use it for better movement control in MOBA games, such as League of Legends: Wild Rift.
- Adjust the aiming sensitivity easily using the Controls editor.
- Use precision zoom to gain an upper hand in strategy games like ROK and SOS.
- Access advanced settings for key controls in the Controls editor with just one click. Use the gear icon at the bottom of each key control or simply right-click on the control key.
- The Settings menu is now more user-friendly. Allocation of CPU cores and RAM under the Engine tab has been made easier and all device-related settings are now available under the Device tab.
- Some UI improvements have been made to the BlueStacks home screen for a more organized look.
- Various improvements give you better accuracy while using character skills in League of Legends: Wild Rift (com.riotgames.league.wildrift).
- Several bug fixes have helped us bring you enhanced and smoother gameplay. Some major bug fixes include:
- All the variants of Call of Duty: Mobile will no longer crash on launch.
- While playing PUBG: Mobile Lite, you will no longer see the error 'Server busy, please try again later'.
Software similar to BlueStacks App Player 2
-
Play Android games on PC with a superb experience
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Windroy is Android running with Windows kernel. It does not run by a simulator (such as VirtualBox), it's on real machine, so it's fast. It keeps full Android capabilities. You can run all Android apps, including 3D games.
- Freeware
- Windows