BlueStacks puts the Android operating system on your desktop. BlueStacks is the first production software that allows you to use your favorite mobile apps on a Windows PC. You can download apps like Angry Birds Space, Temple Run, Evernote or Documents to Go directly into BlueStacks, or sync the apps from your phone using the BlueStacks Cloud Connect Android app. Basically this application is an Android emulator for PC.

Features:

Android apps fast and full-screen on your PC or tablet

Push apps from your phone to your BlueStacks using our Cloud Connect mobile app

May not work fast yet on older tablets and netbooks

Download apps from Google Play

Comes with pre-installed games and apps

What's New:

Use apps that require your location and find nearby players to level-up with by using "Set location" on BlueStacks 5!

Quickly and easily arrange your BlueStacks 5 instances by auto-aligning them on any one of your monitors with a few clicks. Watch a movie or do your homework on one monitor, while keeping your instances arranged in another to jump right back into the game!

You can now mute or unmute BlueStacks 5 right away in one click! All your volume controls will now be available in one place.

Perform actions that you don't wish to replay on other synced instances, by quickly pausing/playing "Sync operations" with the Ctrl + Shift + P keys.

Enjoy an enhanced gaming experience in Rise of Kingdoms with the performance optimizations available in the latest version of BlueStacks 5.

Play free of worry since we've demolished several bugs reported to us.

macOS Big Sur version updated to 4.270.1.2803

BlueStacks 5 comes with an overall improved performance than BlueStacks 4 starting from launch speed. Here’s what’s better in BlueStacks 5:

Less RAM usage

Faster setup

Easy multi-tasking

Enhanced data security and more

