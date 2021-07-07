As featured in:

ClipClip makes it possible to copy multiple texts, images or files to your clipboard. You can then browse or search through these Latest Clips, or convert them to Saved Clips so you can assign a title and organise them into folders for later re-use.

By pressing CTRL + SHIFT + V you get a list of all your clips so you can paste without losing focus of what you were working on.

Whether you’re an engineer, lawyer, manager, executive, accountant, salesperson, office clerk, customer support rep or just someone who uses Copy & Paste frequently, ClipClip can make you more productive.

Multiple Folders

Sort clips into multiple folders based on chosen criteria

Search History

Quickly find any code snippet by searching your clipboard history and preview them simply by hovering the mouse over the preview icon.

Paste Menu

Access your clips anytime via the quick paste menu. Use CTRL + SHIFT + V to activate it or set your own hot key.

Drag & Drop

Drag & drop clips into their own folders to keep your clips nicely organized.

Hotkey customization

Customize your own hotkeys to suit your workflow.

Cloud Drive Sync

Upload clips to the Cloud to share with colleagues and across digital platforms.

Translate to any language

Automatically translate to any language with a single click.

Filter by file type

Quickly filter your clips by file type.

Password Protected Folder(s)

Add password to private folders and keep your clips secure.

Screen Capture

Capture anything on the screen. Snap images, text, or anything that you need.

Video Recording

Record short clips or full videos.

Gif Recording

Record attention-grabbing GIFs

Extract Text from Images

Extract text from images (OCR) or PDF files using OCR to avoid wasting time or mistakes when copying data.

Contour Detection

ClipClip’s algorithm will detect images and other shapes automatically for easy and precise captures.

Apply actions

Apply actions to your captures, watermarks, open in other apps, send to Imgur, and more.

Text Format

Plain text, Rich text format, html format.

Analyze selection

Character count, word count, calculate mathematical expression.

Capitalize Text

Convert to lowercase, sentence case, Chicago case, APA capitalization, AP capitalization.

Replace Text

Replace hyphens, underscores, single quotes, double quotes.

Remove

Remove extra white spaces, underscores

Sort

Sort alphabetically, shuffle randomly, reverse text.

Hash Generator

Hash Generator

Decode & Encode

Decode HTML, encode HTML, decode URL, encode URL.

Send to Email

Send any clip to any email without leaving the application.

Send to Pastebin

Tweet it!

Search in browser

Search across 30+ browsers.

Read aloud

Use text-to-speech technology to convert webpage text to audio.

Extract Text from Image

Extract the text of an image (OCR).

Color Adjust

Adjust Hue and brightness levels of your images

Flip Image

Flip your image with a single click.

Rotate

Rotate your image with a single click.

Resize

Resize your image

Add Margins

Quickly add margins to your images

Add Watermark

Add Watermark

Blur Image

Blur Image

Notepad Built-in Editor

Edit and format text with the built-in WYSIWYG editor. Controls are available depending on the clip type.

Image Editor

Edit your clip images via the image editor. Add text annotations, lines or shapes.

What's New:

Improved text comparison functionality

Improved hotkeys conflict handling

Made clip searching insensitive for keywords with diacritical marks

Bug Fixes