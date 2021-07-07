ClipClip 2.3.4778
ClipClip makes it possible to copy multiple texts, images or files to your clipboard. You can then browse or search through these Latest Clips, or convert them to Saved Clips so you can assign a title and organise them into folders for later re-use.
By pressing CTRL + SHIFT + V you get a list of all your clips so you can paste without losing focus of what you were working on.
Whether you’re an engineer, lawyer, manager, executive, accountant, salesperson, office clerk, customer support rep or just someone who uses Copy & Paste frequently, ClipClip can make you more productive.
Multiple Folders
Sort clips into multiple folders based on chosen criteria
Search History
Quickly find any code snippet by searching your clipboard history and preview them simply by hovering the mouse over the preview icon.
Paste Menu
Access your clips anytime via the quick paste menu. Use CTRL + SHIFT + V to activate it or set your own hot key.
Drag & Drop
Drag & drop clips into their own folders to keep your clips nicely organized.
Hotkey customization
Customize your own hotkeys to suit your workflow.
Cloud Drive Sync
Upload clips to the Cloud to share with colleagues and across digital platforms.
Translate to any language
Automatically translate to any language with a single click.
Filter by file type
Quickly filter your clips by file type.
Password Protected Folder(s)
Add password to private folders and keep your clips secure.
Screen Capture
Capture anything on the screen. Snap images, text, or anything that you need.
Video Recording
Record short clips or full videos.
Gif Recording
Record attention-grabbing GIFs
Extract Text from Images
Extract text from images (OCR) or PDF files using OCR to avoid wasting time or mistakes when copying data.
Contour Detection
ClipClip’s algorithm will detect images and other shapes automatically for easy and precise captures.
Apply actions
Apply actions to your captures, watermarks, open in other apps, send to Imgur, and more.
Text Format
Plain text, Rich text format, html format.
Translate to any language
Automatically translate to any language with a single click.
Analyze selection
Character count, word count, calculate mathematical expression.
Capitalize Text
Convert to lowercase, sentence case, Chicago case, APA capitalization, AP capitalization.
Replace Text
Replace hyphens, underscores, single quotes, double quotes.
Remove
Remove extra white spaces, underscores
Sort
Sort alphabetically, shuffle randomly, reverse text.
Hash Generator
Calculate MD5 hash abc, calculate MD5 hast A8C.
Decode & Encode
Decode HTML, encode HTML, decode URL, encode URL.
Send to Email
Send any clip to any email without leaving the application.
Send to Pastebin
Send any clip to Pastebin without leaving the application.
Tweet it!
Tweet any clip without leaving the application.
Search in browser
Search across 30+ browsers.
Read aloud
Use text-to-speech technology to convert webpage text to audio.
Extract Text from Image
Extract the text of an image (OCR).
Color Adjust
Adjust Hue and brightness levels of your images
Flip Image
Flip your image with a single click.
Rotate
Rotate your image with a single click.
Resize
Resize your image
Add Margins
Quickly add margins to your images
Add Watermark
Add watermark to your images.
Blur Image
Blur your images with a single click.
Notepad Built-in Editor
Edit and format text with the built-in WYSIWYG editor. Controls are available depending on the clip type.
Image Editor
Edit your clip images via the image editor. Add text annotations, lines or shapes.
What's New:
- Improved text comparison functionality
- Improved hotkeys conflict handling
- Made clip searching insensitive for keywords with diacritical marks
Bug Fixes
- Fixed incorrect layout of the notification message window
- Fixed the second editor tab unable to edit issue
- Fixed incorrect icons and layouts for some forms
