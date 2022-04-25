Roblox Studio
Create anything you can imagine with Roblox's free and immersive creation engine.
Roblox Studio, available for both Windows and Mac, is the essential building tool for Roblox games. It's free to use and does not require you to purchase a license.
Roblox Studio is the building tool of Roblox that helps you to create the places of your dreams. It provides our Developers with a more comprehensive and intricate set of tools, which allows for a greater sense of control and creative expression.
Roblox Studio's features are accessible to a variety of skill levels ranging from a novice to an experienced programmer. Tools range from simple manipulation of objects or terrain, to entering complex scripts and game functions. Studio also allows you to test your games in an isolated environment before uploading them to the Roblox website.
Make Anything
Roblox Studio lets you create anything and release with one click to smartphones, tablets, desktops, consoles, and virtual reality devices
Reach Millions of Players
Connect with a massive audience by tapping into an incredibly enthusiastic and international community of over 50 million monthly players
Official Roblox Studio tutorials and courses can be found here.
System Requirements
The following system OS/hardware will ensure Roblox Studio runs smoothly:
- PC/Windows — Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, or Windows 10, running IE (Internet Explorer) version 11 or higher. For Windows 8/8.1 you will need to run Roblox in Desktop Mode, as Metro Mode (the tiled start-screen) is not currently supported.
- Mac — macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) and above.
- Graphics Card — A computer less than 5 years old with a dedicated video card, or a laptop less than 3 years old with an integrated video card.
- Processor — Processor with a clock speed of 1.6 GHz or better.
- Memory — At least 1 GB of system memory.
- Internet access. This keeps the software up-to-date and lets you save projects to your Roblox account. A minimum 4-8 MB/s internet connection is recommended.
- In addition, a 2-button mouse with a scroll wheel will enhance your Studio experience.