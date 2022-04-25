Roblox Studio, available for both Windows and Mac, is the essential building tool for Roblox games. It's free to use and does not require you to purchase a license.

Roblox Studio is the building tool of Roblox that helps you to create the places of your dreams. It provides our Developers with a more comprehensive and intricate set of tools, which allows for a greater sense of control and creative expression.

Roblox Studio's features are accessible to a variety of skill levels ranging from a novice to an experienced programmer. Tools range from simple manipulation of objects or terrain, to entering complex scripts and game functions. Studio also allows you to test your games in an isolated environment before uploading them to the Roblox website.

Make Anything

Roblox Studio lets you create anything and release with one click to smartphones, tablets, desktops, consoles, and virtual reality devices

Reach Millions of Players

Connect with a massive audience by tapping into an incredibly enthusiastic and international community of over 50 million monthly players

Official Roblox Studio tutorials and courses can be found here.

System Requirements

The following system OS/hardware will ensure Roblox Studio runs smoothly: