ThrottleStop features a variety of options which can be used to bypass CPU throttling and a Monitoring panel that shows you the current state of each thread on your CPU.



Some laptops are using clock modulation and multiplier reductions to lower the performance and power consumption of your computer. This is done deliberately to either allow your computer to run cooler or to allow your laptop to operate with a power adapter that is not sufficient to fully power your laptop and recharge its battery at the same time.



When using ThrottleStop, it is strongly recommended to monitor power consumption at the wall with a Kill-a-Watt meter or similar device and make sure that you don't exceed the power capabilities of your power adapter. Use of ThrottleStop to bypass these throttling schemes is at your own risk and can result in permanent damage to your power adapter or computer or both which may not be covered by your warranty.

What's New

9.5:

Alder Lake desktop and mobile support added.

Improved performance when using Windows Defender Real-time Protection.

Replaced the Disable and Lock Turbo Power Limits box with the MMIO Lock box.

Added the ability to sync the MSR and MMIO power limits.

Improved SpeedStep and Speed Shift compatibility with Windows.

Updated FIVR and TPL window themes and added support for bigger logos up to 240x138 recommended.

Combined Turbo Limits and Turbo Groups into the FIVR window.

Added feature for K series CPUs to increase voltage at 800 MHz for improved stability when undervolting.

Reduced the chance of a BSOD loop if voltage is set too low.

Added automatic enabling of the PowerCut feature when resuming from sleep.

Disabled Run Program After Profile Change feature for improved security.

Retired Core 2 Duo automatic Dual IDA mode.

