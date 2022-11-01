HWiNFO is an all-in-one solution for hardware analysis and monitoring supporting a broad range of OSes (DOS, Microsoft Windows 95 - Windows 11, WinPE) and platforms (i8086 - Xeon Platinum).

Is HWiNFO CPU and GPU temperature accurate?

Yes, HWiNFO data is reliable and accurate and will inform you about everything it possibly can about your computer. The information is split in 3 windows: a system summary, a full report, and active sensor readings.

Can HWiNFO control fans?

Technically, yes, HWiNFO shows you real-time data on hardware components and allows you to manually control fan speeds. However, you must use this feature carefully. HWiNFO was primarily designed to show system information. If you're looking to control CPU and GPU fan speeds you should take a look at SpeedFan or FanControl, which are specialized tools, both are free and have been tested extensively.

Is HWiNFO compatible with Windows 7?

Yes, HWiNFO is compatible with Windows 7. Depending on your OS, you should choose the corresponding HWiNFO version. HWiNFO32 is compatible with Windows 95 32-bit and later, HWiNFO64 is compatible with Windows XP 64-bit and later. There is also a DOS compatible version.

What are good alternatives to HWiNFO?

Two solid alternatives are Speccy and Open Hardware Monitor, which are also free and easy to use. You should also check out our feature about apps to analyze and monitor your PC.

Features

Comprehensive Hardware Information

Exhausting information about hardware components displayed in hierarchy unfolding into deep details. Useful for obtaining a detailed hardware inventory report or checking of various hardware-related parameters.

System Health Monitoring

Real-time monitoring of a variety of system and hardware parameters covering CPUs, GPUs, mainboards, drives, peripherals, etc. Useful for detection of overheating, overload, performance loss or failure prediction.

Extensive Reporting

Full hardware hierarchy, or quick summary overview. Export into XML, CSV, HTML reports. System monitoring in customizable tables, graphs, tray icons, OSD.

Alerting and Extensions

Customizable alerts on any parameter monitored with user-defined actions. Interfacing with other applications and 3rd-party extensions.

