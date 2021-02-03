CTR (ClockTuner for Ryzen) software allows each user to customize the system with maximum energy efficiency. In this case, CTR is fully automated and does not limit the user in actions. The program has a kind of artificial intelligence, which will help in any situation, and the protection system will monitor each step so that your components were not exposed to danger. CTR is compatible with all motherboards on the AM4 socket, despite the artificial limitations of AMD. As for conditions, it is probably one thing - the processor should be based on ZEN2 and now ZEN3 architecture. CTR is made by Guru3D's oldtimer 1USMUS.

Please read the original v1 guide before usage on how to use and setup ClockTuner for Ryzen., seriously do that. We also have an updated guide based on v2.0 that you can read here. Our discussion forum on this topic can be found here.

Supported products:

Zen 3: Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X

Zen 2: Threadripper 3970X, Threadripper 3960X, Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 5 3500X, Ryzen 5 3500, Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100

APU: Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G, Ryzen 7 PRO 4650G and Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G

For correct work, CTR is necessary:

.NET Framework 4.8 (download)

Installation:

Download CTR and unpack the ZIP archive in a directory of your choice

Then download the Cinebench R20 archive and extract the contents of the archive to the “CB20” folder (this folder is located inside the CTR folder).

You can now run the Cinebench R20 one time. Please accept the license agreement, and close it Cinebench R20. CTR is now ready for use.

The main principle of this software is to evaluate the quality of each CCX and adjust the frequencies individually. Prime95 with a number of special presets assesses the stability of each CCX. A step-by-step frequency algorithm with multiple rules allows you to select the most stable frequency for all CCX simultaneously without disturbing the energy balance between the CCX. CTR also contains a plug-in (optional) test package Cinebench R20 from Maxon, which will evaluate the results of the tuning.