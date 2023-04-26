Monitor and control fans on Apple computers

Real-time monitoring of fan speed and temperature sensors including 3rd party HDD/SSD (using S.M.A.R.T.).

Set custom RPM value (revolution per minute) or control fan speed in relation to a temperature sensor (e.g. 3rd party HDD).

Create and save custom fan presets so you can quickly switch between them depending on your activity.

Also works on Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP installed via Boot Camp even on modern models equipped with the T2 chip.

Simple and efficient user interface Two tables layout: with list of fans and list of temperature sensors.

Change fan speed Set custom RPM value or control fan speed in relation to a temperature sensor.

Configurable menu bar display Options to display fan speed and sensor temperature (displayed in the tray icon under Windows).

Fan control and presets Fan control for your fan(s) on your Apple computer can be either Auto: a fan is controlled by the system automatically (Apple's default scenario). When all fans are controlled automatically by the system the app works in monitoring-only mode. Custom: a fan is controlled by the app. Can be either some constant RPM value (e.g. 1500 RPM) or sensor-based control (e.g. in relation to CPU PECI sensor).

For convenience the app features fan presets that let you quickly put your fan(s) to either Auto or some Custom mode depending on your activity. You can read more about fan presets here.

When Macs Fan Control quits, it always restores all fans back to Auto (Automatic preset).

What's New

We're happy to announce that the most recent version of Macs Fan Control fully supports new MacBook Pro and Mac mini 2023 with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Both 14" and 16" MacBook Pro feature two fans (which are not spinning on idle), Mac mini has a single fan.

Macs Fan Control displays individually CPU efficiency/performance cores as well as GPU clusters temperatures. For convenience there's CPU Core Average virtual sensor that is calculated as average of all cores.

Other:

Improved Bulgarian and Persian translations update

System Requirements: