WizTree is a high speed disk space analyzer utility for Windows. It scans your hard drive and shows you which files and folders are using the most disk space. Your entire hard drive's file system is displayed visually, making it very easy to locate large files and folders. Use the information WizTree provides to quickly locate and remove "space hogs" from your hard drive.

Which file system does WizTree support?

WizTree scans all hard drive types supported by Windows (NTFS, FAT, FAT32, network, etc). Storage devices in phones and cameras can also be scanned when connected via USB.

Is WizTree free?

Yes, WizTree is free for personal use. If you want to use it commercially, you can purchase a "supporter code" or an enterprise license.

Is WizTree compatible with macOS?

WizTree is Windows only, but an alternative for macOS called GrandPerspective works similarly.

Are there other good alternatives to WizTree?

Other recommended disk space analyzers for Windows include Space Sniffer, DiskSavvy, WinDirStat and TreeSize. All of them are free.

Why do I need WizTree?

WizTree scans your storage drives in real time and lets you visualize how your files and folders are structured and which files are taking the most space. WizTree is great for identifying big apps or files you can delete to recover space on your storage drive.

When scanning NTFS formatted hard drives (most modern hard drives use this format), WizTree reads the hard drive's Master File Table (MFT) directly from the disk. The MFT is a special hidden file used by the NTFS file system to keep track of all files and folders on a hard drive. Scanning for files this way completely bypasses the operating system (Windows) and provides a huge performance boost.

WizTree can also scan non NTFS hard drives, network drives, USB drives and individual directories.

Features

Disk Space Analysis

Quickly identify what's using up the space on your hard drive and optionally delete files and folders to free up space.

Extremely Fast!

WizTree reads the Master File Table (MFT) directly from NTFS formatted drives (similar to the way Everything Search Engine works)

Multiple File Systems

WizTree can scan all hard drive types supported by Windows (NTFS, FAT, FAT32, network, etc). MTP/PTP devices like smartphones and cameras can also be scanned when connected via USB.

Visual Treemap

The visual treemap displays all files and folders visually based on their size. This allows you to spot large files and large collections of smaller files at a glance.

Find Largest Files

The "File View" lists every individual file and folder on your hard drive in order of size.

File Name Search

Quickly locate files by name or type using the file view search filter. Wildcard searches also supported (e.g. *.mp3)

Export File and MFT Data

All or selected file information can be exported to CSV (comma separated values) file or copied to the clipboard. MFT files can be extracted and dumped to a file.

Import File and MFT Data

Exported CSV and dumped MFT files can be imported back into WizTree for viewing. Great for tracking file system changes over time.

Command Line Support

Exports of CSV and MFT files can be done via command line parameters. Great for automated auditing of hard drives.

It's free

WizTree is free for personal use. However you can help support further development and use it commercially by purchasing a "Supporter Code". Large organizations should purchase an Enterprise license for unlimited use.

What's New