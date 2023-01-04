Fallout 2 Remake FPS 3D 0.0.23
Fan remake of Fallout 2 as a free FPS game.
Overview
What's New
Play the classic 1998 Fallout 2 but in a different way. This FPS version is free to download and can also be played in your browser. The project is still in early access.
Controls
- WSAD - movement
- CTRL Sneak mode On / Off
- LMB- attack
- SPACE- V.A.T.S targeting system
- MMB- change weapon mode (reload, single, burst)
- RMB- menu, release for choose icon to do action
- TAB- Character stats
- I - Inventory (in next update)
- Q - switch between weapons (left / right hand) (in next update)
- Added walk, runaway animations for few civil NPC
- Added death animations for animals
- Fixed VATS display text for hit chance (no less than 0 and no more than 95)
- Death screen
- Knockback effect (experimental)
- Posibility to enter to desert location on wasteland on world map (clicking on green triangle cursor)
- Start perks bug fix
- Added first primitive light sources
- Enemy with SMG also can switch between Single and Burst shoot
Screenshots:
