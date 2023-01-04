Play the classic 1998 Fallout 2 but in a different way. This FPS version is free to download and can also be played in your browser. The project is still in early access.

Controls

WSAD - movement

CTRL Sneak mode On / Off

LMB- attack

SPACE- V.A.T.S targeting system

MMB- change weapon mode (reload, single, burst)

RMB- menu, release for choose icon to do action

TAB- Character stats

I - Inventory (in next update)

Q - switch between weapons (left / right hand) (in next update)

What's New

Added walk, runaway animations for few civil NPC

Added death animations for animals

Fixed VATS display text for hit chance (no less than 0 and no more than 95)

Death screen

Knockback effect (experimental)

Posibility to enter to desert location on wasteland on world map (clicking on green triangle cursor)

Start perks bug fix

Added first primitive light sources

Enemy with SMG also can switch between Single and Burst shoot

Screenshots: