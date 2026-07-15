This project is a custom and independent version of Firefox, with the primary goals of privacy, security and user freedom.

LibreWolf is designed to increase protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques, while also including a few security improvements. This is achieved through our privacy and security oriented settings and patches. LibreWolf also aims to remove all the telemetry, data collection and annoyances, as well as disabling anti-freedom features like DRM.

Features

No Telemetry

No experiments, adware, annoyances, or unnecessary distractions.

Private Search

Privacy-conscious search providers: DuckDuckGo, Searx, Qwant and more.

Content Blocker Included

uBlock Origin is already included for your convenience.

Enhanced Privacy

Hardened to maximize privacy, without sacrificing usability.

Fast Updates

LibreWolf is always built from the latest Firefox stable source, for up-to-date security and features along with stability.

Open Source

Everyone can participate in the development of LibreWolf. Join us on Codeberg and Matrix.

Is LibreWolf the same as Firefox?

No, while LibreWolf is built from Firefox's source code, it disables telemetry, privacy-invasive features, and some Mozilla services, while enabling stricter security and privacy settings out of the box.

Does LibreWolf support Firefox extensions?

Yes, LibreWolf is compatible with most Firefox extensions available from the Mozilla Add-ons store, allowing users to customize the browser just like Firefox.

Can I sign in with a Firefox account in LibreWolf?

No, Firefox Sync is disabled by default in LibreWolf because it relies on Mozilla services. Users who need bookmark, history, and password synchronization may prefer standard Firefox.

Who should use LibreWolf?

LibreWolf is ideal for users who prioritize privacy and security over convenience. It offers a hardened browsing experience with minimal configuration, making it a good choice for those who want stronger privacy protections without relying on Chromium-based browsers.

How often is LibreWolf updated?

LibreWolf is based on the latest Firefox release and is typically updated within three days of Mozilla's stable releases, often on the same day. Unlike Firefox, LibreWolf does not include an automatic updater, so updates must be installed through your operating system's package manager or manually.

Can I use LibreWolf with Tor?

No, if you need the anonymity provided by the Tor network, you should use the Tor Browser instead. It is specifically designed to minimize browser fingerprinting and work safely over Tor. Using LibreWolf or any other browser with Tor can reduce your anonymity and is not recommended.

Does LibreWolf make any outgoing connections?

Yes, but only for essential, privacy-conscious features. LibreWolf connects to update filter lists for uBlock Origin, Tracking Protection, and certificate revocation, and maintains a WebSocket connection for website push notifications. The project aims to eliminate unnecessary connections while keeping the minimum required to balance privacy, security, and browser functionality.

What's New

New

Smart Window includes several enhancements:

Select text on a page and get quick access to summarize, explain, and more using the built-in assistant. (Bug 2034921)

Added a row of shortcuts to New Tab, making it easier to get back to sites. (Bug 2048338)

Certain new Firefox features are released gradually. This means some users will see the feature before everyone does. This approach helps to get early feedback to catch bugs and improve behavior quickly, meaning more Firefox users overall have a better experience.

Fixed