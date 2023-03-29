AI-based image generators are hugely popular at the moment, with many to choose from to scratch that creative itch. Some require you to have a PC sporting a high-end, expensive graphics card, but Midjourney is one that stands out from the crowd that needs no specialized hardware at all.

Midjourney runs entirely from a Discord server, opening up the AI art world to millions of people. If you want to join them, read on for our quick guide to using this awesome tool.

Getting started

The first thing you will need is a Discord account – you can download and use the dedicated app or simply do it via your web browser. That means you can use Midjourney on most devices running Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android.

Once you are on Discord, join the Midjourney server. Given how popular it is, it can get extremely busy at times, so it might take a while to connect. Once you're in, you'll see a long list of channels, but for now head for the Newcomer Rooms – it doesn't matter which one you enter.

Essentially, what you're going to do is "chat" with the Midjourney bot. All messages, for generating images, start with /imagine prompt. The example you can see above was created by sending: /imagine prompt astronaut on a horse to the bot.

It takes a couple of minutes to compose the image, but depending on how busy the server is, there's often a longer pause before you can get your results. And with so many people in the channels, your results will quickly scroll out of view, so keep an eye out for it.

Midjourney always generates 4 images from the prompts and gives you three options:

Redo the whole process to get a new set (the blue double-arrow button)

Upscale one of the four pictures (the U1, U2, U3, U4 buttons)

Use one of the four as a starting template for another run (the V1, V2, V3, V4 buttons).

Using commands and prompt parameters

The AI image generator supports a number of commands and parameters to adjust what and how it manages the process, most of which you add after the descriptive text. You don't need to use these, as by default, Midjourney will use the latest public model (version 4) and create 512 x 512 pictures (older models are 256 x 256).

Model parameters

--version or --v will change which deep learning model gets used. Leave a space after the last letter and then add 1, 2, 3, or 4. Version 5 is still in development and only available to subscribed users who signed up for the beta test.

or will change which deep learning model gets used. Leave a space after the last letter and then add 1, 2, 3, or 4. Version 5 is still in development and only available to subscribed users who signed up for the beta test. --style can be used to tweak model version 4 (e.g. --style 4b) if you're looking for further variations on the same theme

can be used to tweak model version 4 (e.g. --style 4b) if you're looking for further variations on the same theme --niji is another model, but one that's been trained on lots of anime illustrations and art

Image parameters

- -aspect or --ar will change the ratio of width to height of the images. The default is 1:1 but 3:2, 16:9, 16:10, and others are supported.

or will change the ratio of width to height of the images. The default is 1:1 but 3:2, 16:9, 16:10, and others are supported. --chaos [0 to 100] will alter how 'creative' the images will be, with higher values giving you increasingly more oddball results

[0 to 100] will alter how 'creative' the images will be, with higher values giving you increasingly more oddball results --stylize or --s [0 to 1000] adjusts how closely the generator sticks to the prompt. The default value is 100 in model v4, and higher values produce images that are less bound to the descriptor.

or [0 to 1000] adjusts how closely the generator sticks to the prompt. The default value is 100 in model v4, and higher values produce images that are less bound to the descriptor. --quality or --q [0.25, 0.5, 1, or 2] controls how much GPU processing time is allocated to making the image. The default value 1, so if you want to save some precious Midjourney usage time, while experimenting with prompts, using a lower value is really key. The value of 2 only applies to model version 1, 2, and 3.

There are more commands and parameters to explore, you can head over to the Midjourney website for further details.

Using images instead of prompts

Midjourney can also use images, instead of text, to create new pieces of art. Instead of typing /imagine, use /blend and then upload up to 5 pictures from your storage drive into Discord.

The blend function works best with images that have an aspect ratio of 1:1, but will work with others – the end result will be square, but applying --ar 2:3 or --ar 3:2 at the end will give you a portrait or landscape picture.

If you want more control over the output, you can use up to two images with a text prompt. Place the full URL to an online picture, between /imagine prompt and the descriptive text and Midjourney will get the file for you.

Alternatively, you can upload the file yourself into Discord and then drag it into the message field – do note that everyone else in the newcomer room will be able to see that image.

This example was created with another staff member's picture, followed by a prompt of 'strongest avenger --ar 16:9'. Spend some time in any of the newcomer rooms and you'll see that blend and the image prompt system are both popular tools.

Prompts examples and Midjourney's output

As with all AI image generators, the quality and accuracy of the output images (against your expectations) will come down to the prompts you use. There are plenty of sites with prompt examples you can follow, but here are some of our own tips to give you an impression of what's achievable.

A time traveler shows what a "selfie" is

Prompt: A group of male Norse, Dane, and Vikings huddled together and is taking a group selfie picture together in 793 CE. They are drinking ale at a feast in a Viking longhouse. They are all wearing traditional Viking armor and helmets. Everyone smiling directly at the camera. The image is photorealistic, has natural lighting, and is taken with a front-facing phone selfie camera by one of the Vikings. --ar 3:2 --s 1000 --no phone --v 5 --q 2

Fantasy landscape

Prompt: fantasy landscape, atmospheric, hyper-realistic, 8k, epic composition, cinematic, octane render, artstation landscape, vista photography, 16K resolution, landscape veduta photo, 8k resolution, detailed landscape painting, DeviantArt, Flickr, rendered in Enscape, 4k detailed post processing, artstation, rendering by octane, unreal engine --ar 16:9

Extreme graphics card

Prompt: highly detailed photo of a graphics card in a powerful PC, bright colors, RGB lights, lots of cooling fans, glass panels, high resolution, ultra-detailed, vivid colors, neon lighting, dark background, flood light, radeon, geforce, ryzen, water cooled --ar 16:9

Photo-realistic woman

Prompt: a photo-realistic full-body portrait of a beautiful woman with blonde hair standing in a flower field. The image should be shot in a backlighting scenario during the golden hour. Please use a 50mm lens on a medium format camera to achieve a cinematic look. The colors should be rich and vibrant, with a focus on Hasselblad-style tones --ar 16:9 --v 5

Interior of a room

Prompt: photograph of the interior of a living room, large mirror on the wall, flowers in a vase, cream walls, pastel palette, clean style, soft lighting, minimalistic, hyper-realistic, high resolution, 4K detail, rendered in Octane, warm lighting

Magical golden dragon

Prompt: a cute magical flying dragon, fantasy art drawn by Disney concept artists, golden color, high quality, highly detailed, elegant, sharp focus, concept art, character concepts, digital painting, mystery, adventure, cinematic, glowing, vivid colors --ar 16:9

White Porsche

Prompt: white porsche 917, dotonbori osaka in the background, night, fine art cinematic automotive photography, ultra hyper realism --v 5 --s 250

Simple B&W photograph

Prompt: black and white photograph of a tree, dark background, high resolution, flood light, sharp contrast --ar 3:2

Native Americans, a welcoming smile

Prompt: A member of the Kaingang tribe stands proudly in a portrait, their traditional clothing and intricate beadwork adding to the beauty of their warm smile and gleaming white teeth as they pose for the camera. In the background, a stunning valley of Araucarias creates a photorealistic backdrop for the Kaingang's traditional way of life. The sun filters through the trees, casting a warm glow on the Kaingang's face and illuminating the intricate details of their clothing and jewelry.

Aged cyberpunk samurai

Prompt: realistic style painting of an old male samurai, cyberpunk city in the background, vivid color contrast, rich, highly detailed, futuristic, cityscape, night time, bright light, striking pose, high resolution, volumetric, ultra-detailed, 4K --ar 16:9

Vivid Auroras

Prompt: Vivid Auroras Around Jupiter in Photography Style with a Telephoto Lens. The scene features Jupiter with its colorful auroras in the background, and some of its moons in the foreground, against a starry space backdrop. The color temperature is cool with shades of blue, green, and purple. Jupiter has a majestic quality, and the auroras are vibrant and dynamic. The lighting is mostly coming from the auroras, creating a mysterious and otherworldly atmosphere. The lens size is 300mm:: anime::1 crepuscular rays::1 --ar 16:9 --stylize 1000

A giant octopus

Prompt: A digital art piece of a giant octopus made of jelly beans, attacking a city skyline

Shoal of fish

Prompt: underwater photograph of a shoal of fish, blue ocean, light beams, bright colors, realistic, high resolution, high detail, tuna, mackerel, swordfish, jellyfish, shark, caustics, refraction, high dynamic range, pacific, coral reef, 4K --chaos 10 --stylize 500 --ar 3:2 --style 4b

Mandelbulb garden

Prompt: glitter encrusted codex seraphinianus mandelbulb garden :: colorful remedios varo garden with many animals --ar 5:3 --v 5

Going further with Midjourney

Anyone can use the Midjourney service as a free trial, but there are several subscription plans that you can purchase. The first advantage that these plans offer is that they allow you to use Discord's direct messages with the bot, instead of the (very) public channels.

This means any images you make or upload are hidden from others, though they are still moderated and checked by Discord and Midjourney.

With the free trial, your account is limited to a certain amount of GPU processing time, and on standard settings, it equates to around 25 image generation requests. That might not sound like much, but it's more than enough to play around with the program and have a bit of fun.

If you're serious about exploring AI art or need to use it in a professional situation, then subscribing makes a lot of sense. The GPU power required to do this work doesn't come cheap and the prices reflect this.

Subscribers can potentially earn processing time, simply by rating their and other users' pictures, although only the top 1,000 raters from each day will get an extra hour of GPU time.

Like all AI image creators, Midjourney can be a lot of fun to spend time with, but its ease of use and output quality sets it aside from the likes of Stable Diffusion. Considering that you can enjoy the program on any device that can run Discord, Midjourney is likely to be a permanent landmark in the artificial intelligence field.