In context: Intel is expected to launch its 14th-gen Core i5-14600K desktop CPU later this month as part of the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup. It has been benchmarked a number of times already, showing a minor performance gain over its predecessor. The latest leaked benchmarks now seemingly reveal the chip's stock and overclocked frequencies.

The first couple of benchmarks (1, 2) (via Benchleaks 1, 2) show a single-core score of 2,819 points and a multi-core score of 16,707 points in Geekbench 6 while running at a stock 3.5GHz. Both benchmarks were run using a testbed based on the ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-PLUS WIFI Motherboard with 32GB of quad-channel DDR5-5200 memory.

Another benchmark (via Benchleaks) was run using a different system, based on the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS MASTER X motherboard with 48GB of quad-channel DDR5-7600 memory. This time, the chip was overclocked to 5.7GHz, and scored 2,861 points in the single-core test and 17,974 points in the multi-core benchmark. Do note that Geekbench listings are relatively easy to fake, so take these numbers with a pinch of salt for now.

[GB6 CPU] Unknown CPU

CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K (14C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 5199/5748/5485 MHz

Codename: Raptor Lake

CPUID: B0671 (GenuineIntel)

Single: 2861

Multi: 17974https://t.co/EM3EW0ZDwQ – Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) September 28, 2023

Intel is expected to announce its 14th-gen Core CPU lineup on October 17 as an upgrade over last year's 13th-gen Raptor Lake series. Multiple leaks over the past few weeks have revealed many key details about the upcoming chips, including their core counts and clock speeds. A recent leak also revealed that the lineup could have more than two dozen SKUs, led by the flagship Core i9-14900K.

As per the leak, there will be five Core i9 SKUs, including the Core i9-14900K, 14900KF, 14900F, 14900T, and 14900. All of them will reportedly have 24 cores, including 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficiency cores. The more mainstream Core i7 series is said to have 5 SKUs, including the Core i7-14700K, 14700KF, 14700, and 14700T. All of them are tipped to have 20 cores, including 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, and feature up to 33 MB of L3 cache.

The Core i5 lineup is expected to have the Core i5-14400, 14400F and 14400T with 6 Performance cores and 4 Efficiency cores, and the Core i5-14500, 14500T, 14600, 14600T, 14600K, and 14600KF with a 6P + 8E configuration. As for the Core i3 series, it is said to include the quad-core Core i3-14100, 14100F, and 14100T, all with 12MB of L3 cache. The lineup is also expected to include a couple of entry-level dual-core Intel 300 and 300T CPUs with 6 MB of L3 cache and 3.9GHz clock speeds.