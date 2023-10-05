In a nutshell: Sony is rebranding its video on demand service, Bravia Core, and bringing it to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles for the first time. Bravia Core (short for Center of Real Entertainment) debuted in April 2021, allowing Sony Bravia TV owners to access high-res movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment. A year later, the service expanded to select Sony Xperia smartphones.

The revamped service, now called Sony Pictures Core, launches today on PS4 and PS5 in 23 markets around the globe. With it, console users will have access to roughly 2,000 movies including hits like Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, just to name a few.

Why rent or buy from Sony when several other platforms also offer these movies? The Verge points to the Bravia Core website and a feature known as Pure Stream, which can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps. That is a lot higher than you will get on other services, but it is not entirely clear if this feature will carry over to the newly branded Sony Pictures Core service and be available on consoles.

Evan Stern, senior director of global marketing for PlayStation, also noted that Sony Pictures Core users will be able to buy or rent select films during an exclusive, early access window – yet another reason why folks might want to use the service compared to the competition.

Early access titles will vary by market. For example, the new Gran Turismo film will be the first early access title in Germany, France, Japan, and the UK, despite the fact it is already available in other regions like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

Last but certainly not least, PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe members will gain access to approximately 100 movies as part of their membership. This ad-free catalog will be updated periodically, Stern said, and currently includes movies like Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, and Resident Evil Damnation.