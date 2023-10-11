In brief: Motorola announced a pair of new Razr foldable smartphones earlier this year, but only the premium Razr+ has launched in the US to date. That is changing soon as Motorola preps its entry-level Razr foldable for its US market debut.

The new Motorola Razr could make an impact based on price alone. Starting at $699 (or $599 if you take advantage of limited time launch pricing), it will be the most affordable foldable in the US when it launches. So, what do you get for the money?

The standard Razr features a 6.9-inch FHD+ (2,640 x 1,080 resolution, 413 PPI) pOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate that covers 120 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It is paired with a 1.5-inch OLED external display (194 x 368 pixels, 282 PPI) sporting a 60 Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating, and the whole thing is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform (from 2022), 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rear camera array consists of two shooters including a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, and laser autofocus. The other is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide / macro camera with a 120 degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. Up front, meanwhile, is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a fixed focus.

The 4,200 mAh non-removable battery supports 30W TurboPower charging as well as 5W wireless charging, although Motorola made no mention of battery life outside of "over a full day." Audio is handled via a pair of stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound, but don't go looking for a headphone jack because you will not find one. You do get a standard USB Type-C port, however.

The new Motorola Razr ships running Android 13 and is offered in four colorways including black, white, purple, and rose gold. Look for pre-orders to go live starting October 12 ahead of general availability on October 18.