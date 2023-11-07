In brief: Asus was one of Google's initial partners in developing Chromebook hardware and consumer devices. The Taiwanese OEM continues to invest in the platform, as evidenced by a newly announced "hybrid" device.

The Asus Chromebook CM30 Detachable is a versatile 10.5-inch Chromebook designed for students, families, and frontline workers. It is intended to offer a seamless transition between tablet and laptop modes, providing everything people need for work and play, assuming they have access to an internet connection.

The ChromeOS-based device features a multitouch screen with a "taller" 16:10 aspect ratio aimed at delivering an expanded workspace. Users can interact with the screen through touch or use an optional two-way, push-pop stylus, as per Asus. Additionally, the optional keyboard can be attached and adjusted to almost any angle when typing is the preferred mode of work.

Regarding durability, the Asian manufacturer emphasized the robustness of the new Chromebook. It boasts a "military-grade" design (US MIL-STD 810H) for superior resilience and comes with a stain-resistant case, along with an optional additional "impact shield." Asus also assures that the touchscreen can withstand a million interactions while delivering high definition quality, a smooth feel, and responsiveness.

The Chromebook CM30 Detachable features a MediaTek Kompanio 520 SoC processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of integrated storage. There are also dual 5 MP cameras (one up front and one on the back), allowing users to participate in online meetings and classes while capturing the world around them with photos and videos.

Connectivity is crucial for a mobility-focused device, so Asus' new Chromebook offers Wi-Fi 6 for "superfast" networking speeds and optional support for LTE mobile networks. The company is also committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its technology, as the Chromebook's case is constructed using 30 percent recycled aluminum sourced from low-carbon sources.

Asus mentions that the Chromebook can be purchased with either the Chrome Education Upgrade or Chrome Enterprise Upgrade programs, enabling administrators and organizations to manage the device from the Google Admin console.

Pricing and availability haven't yet been shared.