Forward-looking: AMD's next wave of processors with integrated graphics might not to be too far out if a new leak proves accurate. According to Saudi site Sakhtafzar Mag, AMD's first AM5 APUs will arrive as part of the Ryzen 8000G family and consist of more than a dozen SKUs. The publication notes the chips will use a mix of Phoenix 1 and Phoenix 2, and accompanying benchmark results look promising.

As you can see below, performance in synthetic benchmarks and games looks mighty impressive compared to Ryzen 7 5000G series hardware. In games like Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077, one could expect up to 200 percent better performance compared to last gen. Other titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and World of Tanks have more tempered expectations of around 100 percent.

Of course, much of this could have to do with the fact that 5000G runs on Socket AM4 and DDR4 while the new chips will utilize faster DDR5 on AM5 boards.

AMD's 5000G series has been around since early 2021 and is still a decent option for gamers looking to build a machine on a tight budget. In fact, the Ryzen 5 5600G was recently selected as the CPU of choice for our entry-level PC build in our latest buying guide. At just $122 at the time of writing, the six core / 12 thread chip is a great value.

Sakhtafzar Mag claims the new chips will break cover on January 31 ahead of availability on February 11.

The publication further notes that some new AM4 chips are also on the horizon. An X3D chip called the Ryzen 7 5700X3D that's meant to compete with Intel's Core i5 13600K and 14600K is said to feature eight cores / 16 threads but with a lower clock speed than the existing 5800X3D. There's also mention of a Ryzen 5 5600GT, a Ryzen 5 5500GT, and a Ryzen 7 5700NPU, although there is no word on what the GT / NPU suffixes might stand for.