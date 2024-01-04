In brief: PC requirements for most modern games have climbed higher and higher in recent years. That's especially true when it comes to playing them in 4K with a respectable framerate. But Ubisoft is bucking the trend with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a game that can be played in 3,840 x 2,160 at 60 fps using just a GTX 1060 and a Core i7-6700.

Ubisoft's just-released PC requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are great news for those still running older (or full-on potato) PCs.

Playing the platformer in Full HD with the graphics set to normal requires only an ancient GeForce GTX 950 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM). CPU-wise, just an Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz is needed.

Jumping to 1440p@60fps with the graphics set to high doesn't mean a huge increase in hardware: only a GTX 960 (4GB), which launched in 2015, or an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM) will meet the GPU requirements. A Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz will suffice for the CPU.

Finally, there's the 4K@60fps with Ultra Graphics Quality option, a setting that usually requires an RTX 4090 and a modern, high-end CPU. The latest Prince of Persia game asks for only a GTX 1060 (6GB) or Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB) combined with a Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz.

Click to enlarge

Whatever graphical setting you choose, the game asks for 8GB of RAM and 30GB of hard disk space.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown isn't competing with Alan Wake 2/Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora/Phantom Liberty in the visuals department, of course; this is a DirectX 11 platformer. But it's certainly not hideous and looks pretty smooth. The game is also designed for a wide range of platforms, including the Switch, where it will hit 60fps at 720p in handheld mode and the same framerate at 1080p in docked mode.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will likely run well on the upcoming AMD Ryzen 8600G desktop APU, which has an iGPU that might outperform the GTX 1060.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown arrives on the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store this January 18. It will also be available on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna. Those with a Ubisoft+ subscription can get early access three days before the official launch.