In brief: We're only a few weeks away from the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, one of the first big and highly anticipated games of 2024. That means the final PC requirements have dropped, and they're not too demanding at the lower end, especially if you're using a 1080p monitor. It might even be playable on the Steam Deck.

Coming from the creator of the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady Games' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks like an impressive update to that classic franchise, as players control some of DC's most infamous anti-heroes from a third-person view.

Rocksteady Games already released some PC requirements for its next game before the closed beta tests took place in November. The new specs represent the finalized list, with one of the major changes being that an SSD is now a requirement for the minimum and recommended levels.

Suicide Squad's minimum level, which is 1080p@30 fps at minimum presets, is an Intel Core i5-8400K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 combined with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or an AMD Ryzen Vega 56 and 16GB of RAM.

If you want 1080p at 60fps, the specs jump to an Intel i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 5800X with an RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT.

The recommended specifications, which are for 1440p/60fps/medium graphics, jump to an Intel i7-10700K/Ryzen 7 5800X3D with an RTX 2080 or an RX 6800XT.

Finally, those with 4K monitors can enjoy watching Harley Quinn and the team with high graphical settings at 60fps if they have at least an Intel i7-12700K/Ryzen 7 7800X3D and an RTX 3080/AMD RX 7900XT.

There's no official mention of how much space the game will take up on users' SSDs, but Steam and the Epic Games Store list it as 65GB - about average for big games these days.

Those specs aren't too bad; they're certainly better than some modern titles. The RTX 3060 remains the most popular graphics card among Steam survey participants, who should be able to play Suicide Squad at 1440p without issue. It's certainly no Prince of Persia, which can be played in 4K with just a GTX 1060, but then Ubisoft's game is a platformer that is also coming to the Nintendo Switch. And while Rocksteady doesn't mention the Steam Deck, it sounds as if Suicide Squad might also run on Valve's handheld.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League arrives on PC and consoles this February 2.