In a nutshell: Apple is adding another AAA game to its platform later this month. Following a brief delay from publisher 505 Games, the Hideo Kojima creation is now slated to arrive on select iOS devices and Mac on January 30.

The Director's Cut of Death Stranding will hit the App Store as a universal purchase that is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and macOS devices with the M1 chip or later. The game carries a Mature rating from the ESRB and will normally be priced at $39.99 but for a limited time, it is available to pre-order for only $19.99.

Death Stranding is the latest AAA title to make the jump to Apple's ecosystem. Last year, Capcom brought Resident Evil Village and the remake of Resident Evil 4 to select Apple devices, and 2024 is expected to deliver additional hits including Assassin's Creed Mirage and Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence.

In related news, the company behind the Backbone game controller has announced a limited edition Death Stranding variant that includes a free copy of the game for Apple's platform. Some are already poking fun at the controller, saying it looks like urine. Pricing will reportedly be set at $125.

Death Stranding launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2019 before expanding to Windows the following year and PS5 in 2021. It was the first game from Kojima since leaving Konami in 2015 and was generally well received.

Kojima shared a four-minute teaser for a sequel at The Game Awards in 2022 set to launch on PS5 and according to recent rumors, more news on the game is expected in the next couple of weeks. One oft-reliable source claims the game will be called Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios are additionally working on a film adaptation, which was also announced in December 2022. Last December, it was revealed that Kojima Productions was teaming up with A24 (Uncut Gems) to help with the live-action flick.