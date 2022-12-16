In brief: Kojima Productions will have plenty to keep busy with in the coming years. In addition to the recently announced sequel to Death Stranding, we now know the studio is working on a film adaptation of the hit game.

According to Deadline, the film will be co-developed by Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios which is perhaps best known for the 2020 flick Bill & Ted Face the Music. The plot is being kept under wraps for now and we don't know who will write and direct it but according to the publication, it will introduce new elements and characters to the Death Stranding universe.

Hammerstone Studios founder Alex Lebovici told Deadline that unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. The goal, he added, is to redefine what a video game adaptation can be when you have artistic and creative freedom.

"This film will be an authentic "Hideo Kojima" production," Lebovici said. Kojima seems to agree, telling Deadline the project is a pivotal moment for the franchise.

It might be premature to label Death Stranding as a franchise with only one game out to date, but it is clear that Kojima has big plans for the IP. The gaming icon announced a sequel to the 2019 hit at The Game Awards last week. The new entry will see Norman Reedus reprise his role as Sam Porter Bridges although we don't yet know if he will again serve as the leading protagonist.

Movies based on video games were once viewed by some as a death wish but they've gotten better in recent years. Both of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies were decent and the upcoming Mario Bros animated film looks pretty slick. The same can't be said of earlier entries such as Super Mario Bros. Double Dragon, Street Fighter and Alone in the Dark. Others including Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat and Tomb Raider did alright at the box office and have a bit of a cult following but struggled to win critics over.