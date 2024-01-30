In brief: Apple is reportedly working on a slew of new products that could be released before its next WWDC event in June. The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claims that several new iPad and MacBook models look set to be announced in March.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple is prepping to unveil a new iPad Pro and a refreshed iPad Air by the end of March. The company is also said to be working on two MacBook Air models in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes, powered by the latest M3 chips that debuted late last year in the 24-inch iMac and the new MacBook Pros.

According to rumors, the next-gen iPad Pro will get an OLED display, replacing the mini-LED panel in the current model. The display upgrade is expected to bring a number of benefits, including better saturation, higher contrast, improved viewing angles, and enhanced battery efficiency. The iPad Pro is tipped to come in four models - J717, J718, J720 and J721 - representing Wi-Fi-only and cellular variants in 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes.

In addition to the Pro models, the iPad line will also get two new iPad Air variants, including one with a 12.9-inch screen. The other iPad Air will reportedly feature a 10.9-inch screen like the existing model. Overall, Apple is said to be readying four iPad Air models - J507, J508, J537 and J538 - offering Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + cellular options in both sizes.

Apple is also said to be preparing new accessories, including the third-gen Apple Pencil and an improved Magic Keyboard with an aluminum frame. The company is expected to market the latter as the perfect add-on for people who want to make their iPad work like a traditional laptop.

As well as the aforementioned products, the much-awaited Vision Pro mixed-reality glasses will also go on sale soon. The company recently announced that the device will be available for purchase later this week, although its astronomical price-tag may limit its appeal somewhat.