In a nutshell: Lian Li has introduced a new prototype power supply series designed specifically for use in dual-chamber PC cases. The Lian Li Edge Series PSUs feature a T-shaped design that brings the modular cable connections out on an island. As you can see, the connectors face outward for easier access when the unit is installed vertically in a dual-chamber case, although Lian Li notes that the PSU should be compatible with most any modern case design.

Highlights include an integrated USB hub that adds four additional headers to the mix, which could be useful for those with lots of RGB accessories. The flush-mounted cooling fan grill, meanwhile, shouldn't interfere with tight-fitting side panels, we're told. Buyers will also receive 600 watt, 12VHPWR cables for newer GPUs, as well as two types of SATA cables.

Lian Li said it plans to offer the PSUs in black or white as a 1300 watt unit with an 80 Plus Platinum rating. There will also be 1000W and 850W 80 Plus Gold variants, and an 850W model with non-sleeved cables.

Pricing and availability wasn't mentioned. For comparison, however, Lian Li's SP850W PSU starts around $135.

I don't know that I'd go out of my way to purchase a PSU with side-facing connectors to replace a traditional unit. I recently assembled a new PC in a dual-chamber case using a PSU that's several years old (but still works perfectly) and had zero issues with cable access even with the unit installed behind the motherboard. Still, it's cool that the option exists, and if pricing is right, it might make sense for some buyers.

The announcement came during Lian Li's recent digital expo, where the company also showcased a prototype gaming desk sporting a built-in 30-inch transparent OLED screen from LG. The DK-07 can accommodate an impressive array of hardware under its glass top, and enough cooling options to ensure overheating won't be a concern.

