Something to look forward to: Lenovo unveiled a proof-of-concept notebook with a transparent display at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The company also announced many other products, including a slew of ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops that it claims are "purpose-built" for AI applications.

The ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, also known as "Project Crystal," is a futuristic notebook with a microLED transparent display measuring 17.3 inches. A default brightness of 1,000 nits, peaking at 3,000, allows for a surprisingly sharp image no matter the backdrop.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), the transparent screen improves collaboration and productivity by overlaying digital information onto physical objects to create unique content. The screen also supports stylus input, allowing users to switch between the keyboard and the display for enhanced creativity.

Project Crystal is a proof-of-concept that will not be available any time soon, but it offers a glimpse into the future of AI-driven PCs. Lenovo claims that transparent displays in AI-powered laptops will improve productivity and aid creativity in the future by opening up new ways to engage with data and software and will offer customers "new features and form factors."

Lenovo also announced several new notebooks launching in the coming months, including the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. The lineup is powered by Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors and comes with built-in AMD Ryzen AI. They also come with dedicated AI acceleration support that offers improved usability and enhanced proficiency in various productivity applications.

Lenovo bragged about the easy repairability of its ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3, designed with input from the iFixit team. The company intends to offer customers replaceable parts like batteries with cable-free connectors, SSDs, WWAN replacements, and more. The laptops also come with visual indicators for more straightforward repairs. Thanks to the new features, both these notebooks achieved a provisional iFixit repairability score of 9.3 out of 10.

Lastly, Lenovo revealed the 14-inch ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor. It comes with 10-point multi-touch support and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It includes an IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2240 x 1400 resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color space coverage. The monitor is TÜV Rheinland-certified with Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe technology, offering better eye protection without distorting colors.