Why it matters: Valve's annual Spring Sale is now live, offering a flurry of discounts on new and older games alike. Here's just a smidgen of what you can expect to find in Valve's first big seasonal sale of the year.

Baldur's Gate 3, arguably one of the best games of 2023, is down to $53.99 after a 10 percent discount. Another fan favorite, Hogwarts Legacy, is half off and can come home for $29.99. Palworld, the Pokémon style survival RPG that became a breakout success when it launched into early access in January, is also down 10 percent – yours for $26.99.

Starfield – mixed reviews and all – is priced at $46.89 with a 33 percent discount. Diablo IV, which also has middling reviews, is half off at $34.99.

Looking to build out your library with some oldies but goodies on the cheap? Payday 2 is down to just $2.99 after a 70 percent price cut. Forza Horizon 5 is $29.99 after a 50 percent discount, and you will pay just $13.99 for EA Sports FC 24 thanks to an 80 percent instant price drop. Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion, Phantom Liberty, are bundled and priced at $51.04 after a 43 percent discount. Grand Theft Auto V is down to $14.98 for those that have somehow managed to avoid it thus far.

Other deeply discounted games include Metro Exodus for $5.99, South Park: The Fractured But Whole for $9.99, Terraria for $4.99, and No Man's Sky for $29.99. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, a recent finalist for induction in the Strong National Museum of Play's World Video Game Hall of Fame, is part of a bundle that includes the sequel together for $15.99 after a 60 percent markdown.

The Steam Deck itself is not discounted this time around, but Valve has an entire section dedicated to on-sale games that have passed compatibility checks for the handheld.

The Steam Spring Sale runs through March 21st at 10 a.m. Pacific. Not to be outdone, the Epic Games Store also kicked off its spring sale today.