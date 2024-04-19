Something to look forward to: It goes without saying that Amazon's Fallout TV show has been a critical and commercial success, with most fans of the franchise and even those who'd never heard of it enjoying the post-apocalyptic story. As such, it should come as no surprise to learn that Fallout has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video.

There were concerns that Fallout might be closer to Netflix's Resident Evil than HBO's The Last of Us when it comes to television adaptions of video games. Thankfully, the naysayers were proved wrong; the show has a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, an 89% audience score, and, according to Amazon, is one of its three most-watched Prime titles of all time.

Fallout only premiered just over a week ago, yet Prime Video has already announced that we'll be returning to the Wasteland in the future. "We'd like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us, as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners," Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement "We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout."

Fallout looked set for a second season even before it debuted on Prime. Days before its April 10 launch, it was reported that the show would benefit from a $25 million tax credit for moving production to California from New York and Utah.

It's been a good week for Amazon. In addition to celebrating the success of Fallout, it was revealed that Prime US customer numbers were up 8% to an all-time high of 180 million. It seems the introduction of pay-to-remove ads to the service hasn't led to the widespread subscription cancelations some predicted.

In related news, the Fallout show has led to a sudden increase in player numbers for all the franchise's games, even the old pre-Bethesda titles. Fallout 76, meanwhile, hit a record-high player count. We saw the same thing happen with The Witcher when season one of the show landed on Netflix.

Fallout's TV series has led to people coming up with what they think would be the main cast's SPECIAL stats. Bethesda announced some characters were coming to its Fallout Shelter vault management sim, so here are a few official figures:

Lucy

Strength: 4

Perception: 7

Endurance: 6

Charisma: 5

Intelligence: 6

Agility: 5

Luck: 7

The Ghoul

Strength: 5

Perception: 6

Endurance: 7

Charisma: 7

Intelligence: 4

Agility: 7

Luck: 4

Maximus

Strength: 7

Perception: 6

Endurance: 6

Charisma: 5

Intelligence: 4

Agility: 7

Luck: 5

Ma June

Strength: 5

Perception: 7

Endurance: 5

Charisma: 7

Intelligence: 6

Agility: 4

Luck: 6

Snake Oil Salesman