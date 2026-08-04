Something to look forward to: Microsoft is expanding how older Xbox games are played, with new plans that would bring Xbox 360 titles to PC and a wider range of devices. The effort, outlined in a document sent to developers, points to a broader push to make Xbox games work across consoles, PCs, and handheld systems.

According to the document seen by The Verge, Xbox 360 games will be able to run not only on Microsoft's upcoming Project Helix console, but also on "Xbox PCs" and handheld devices. That follows earlier signals that Helix will support PC games, suggesting Microsoft is building a system where the same titles can move more easily between different types of hardware.

The goal appears to be a more unified Xbox ecosystem. By extending older games to PC, Microsoft can grow its overall library and make it accessible beyond traditional consoles. It's also part of a longer-term shift toward digital distribution, where games are tied to accounts rather than physical formats or specific devices.

Developers will decide whether to make their Xbox 360 titles available through the backward compatibility program. They will also control pricing and whether those games are included in Game Pass. That flexibility could help Microsoft bring more titles into the program without forcing publishers into a single model.

The rollout for Xbox 360 compatibility is expected to happen gradually between 2027 and 2028 across next-generation devices. Ahead of that, Microsoft is planning a full launch of its original Xbox games on PC in October 2026. That program was introduced earlier this year with just four titles, suggesting a phased approach.

The same document also sheds light on Microsoft's efforts to connect physical and digital ownership. The company is working on a system that would let players convert certain disc-based games into digital licenses. If a user inserts an Xbox One or Series game disc into a compatible console, they would receive a digital license tied to both the disc and their account.

That license would carry across devices, allowing players to access the game without needing the disc each time. However, ownership would still be linked to the physical copy. If the disc is sold or transferred, the digital license would move with it, and the original owner would lose access. This setup is designed to keep resale and trade-ins possible while limiting duplicate use.

Microsoft had planned to test this feature with Xbox Insiders in July, with a wider rollout expected in August. The beta has been delayed, and it is unclear whether the original timeline still applies.