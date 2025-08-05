In brief: The end of a cloud storage subscription does not immediately erase your files, but it does set a countdown clock in motion. Timelines and policies differ, but the underlying risk is the same: unless quick action is taken to download, move, or delete files, the content may eventually be lost for good.

For many consumers, digital subscriptions have become a routine monthly expense. They cover a wide range of services – music, video, software, games, and increasingly, cloud storage. As the role of smartphones and computers in daily life expands, so does the need to back up and access files anywhere, anytime. Major technology companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Dropbox all entice users with free introductory tiers, yet for meaningful amounts of storage, a monthly fee is an unavoidable reality for most.

But circumstances change. Perhaps a better backup option has emerged, or the need for extra space has disappeared. That prompts a crucial question: What becomes of your years of photos, documents, and videos if you end your cloud storage subscription? Responses vary from one company to the next, but certain common themes – and deadlines – apply, according to an overview of the options by Wired.

Apple users receive 5GB of iCloud storage for free. Upgraded plans unlock more space, but if the paid plan is canceled, accounts revert to the 5GB basic limit. Data stored over that will remain accessible, but with important caveats. New files won't sync to the cloud, device backups will stop, and any attempt to upload beyond the free limit will fail.

Apple retains your excess data for a limited time. Official guidelines suggest a 30-day window during which you can access and download your content before the risk of permanent deletion grows. If backups have not been performed for an extended period – historically, 180 days – Apple may delete stored files and photos, but the timing is not always specified in detail.

Google's storage ecosystem ties together Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. The free tier offers 15GB of space, but that can quickly be consumed. If a Google One subscription lapses, users are dropped back to the free cap. As with Apple, uploading, emailing, and saving new files is blocked the moment total storage exceeds the now-reduced limit.

Importantly, Google provides a longer grace period than many competitors: users have up to two years to resolve being over quota before the company may purge excess data. During this time, all stored materials remain accessible and downloadable, so there's ample opportunity to back up or migrate content elsewhere. Still, apps like Gmail and Photos become unusable for new content or correspondence until storage is reduced below the free threshold.

Microsoft OneDrive users receive 5GB free, with paid subscribers enjoying substantially more, often bundled with Microsoft 365 subscriptions. If a subscription is canceled, storage limits reset to 5GB. All files above this quota remain on OneDrive, but new uploads are blocked and file synchronization is halted. Files become read-only, meaning users can view or download them but not edit or add more.

Microsoft gives users a 90-day window to change their storage situation after canceling, after which the data becomes more vulnerable. If this isn't rectified within six months, Microsoft warns it may delete all excess files, with no route to recovery. Outlook email storage, which is separate, may also be affected if its own quota is breached.

Dropbox takes a slightly more lenient approach. Cancelling a paid plan instantly converts the account to Dropbox Basic, capped at 2GB. While users cannot upload or sync new files that exceed the free quota, existing data is left untouched. Dropbox does not impose a strict deadline for file deletion; content will remain accessible and viewable indefinitely, at least according to current policy. However, syncing across devices will be disabled if you exceed your new storage allowance. The company seems to hope former customers might eventually return to a paid plan, at which point full functionality is restored.

Image credit: Wired