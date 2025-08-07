Why it matters: In a few months, Battlefield and Call of Duty will go head-to-head for the first time in four years – each armed with stricter multiplayer security measures. While most players have come to accept kernel-level anti-cheat, it remains a contentious issue due to its potential to raise system requirements and expose low-level system functions to third-party access.

Taking a cue from Battlefield 6, Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will also require Windows Secure Boot when it launches later this year. The game will additionally mandate TPM 2.0 to help block hardware-level cheating methods.

Some gamers will likely lament the restrictions, which effectively lock both titles to Windows. The Steam Deck and its Linux-based SteamOS have boosted Linux's popularity as a gaming platform, but the OS doesn't support online multiplayer games that require kernel-level anti-cheat.

Activision will begin testing Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when Season 5 launches on August 7. Although these features will remain optional in BO6, players with compatible hardware will start seeing prompts encouraging them to enable the added security. The trial run is meant to iron out potential issues ahead of BO7.

Although Black Ops 7 will be available on Game Pass at launch, ranked multiplayer will be disabled during PC Game Pass free trials. The move likely aims to prevent tactics such as boosting and teaming, which can unfairly manipulate matchmaking and rankings.

Although Microsoft designed Secure Boot to protect Windows firmware code, researchers exposed vulnerabilities, and the leak of an encrypted platform key last year compromised Secure Boot on hundreds of product models. Battlefield 6 and Black Ops 7 will use the security feature to block cheaters from running malicious code on their devices at startup.

Protecting the Call of Duty experience is #TeamRICOCHET's highest priority. As part of their continued mission, we're introducing new systems and security updates alongside Season 05 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone that lay the groundwork for our future.… pic.twitter.com/kA1hyPzIJE – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 6, 2025

Microsoft sparked controversy by requiring TPM 2.0 for Windows 11 installation. Like Secure Boot, TPM 2.0 verifies that a device hasn't been tampered with during initial boot – but it isn't foolproof, and many older processors lack support.

When players launch Black Ops 7, the game performs security checks on both the client system and Activision servers. The company assures players that these checks do not access personal files.

Activision hasn't revealed gameplay or key details for Black Ops 7 yet, but plans to launch it in late 2025. For gamers looking to scratch that wartime itch sooner, Battlefield 6 arrives on October 10.