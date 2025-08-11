Big quote: Linus Torvalds, the founder and lead developer of the Linux kernel, firmly rejected a code contribution intended to enhance RISC-V architecture support in the upcoming Linux 6.17 release. The patch, submitted by a Google engineer, was dismissed during discussions on the project's mailing lists. The incident underscores Torvalds' uncompromising standards on both code quality and the timing of contributions to the open-source operating system.

The submission, made late in the Linux 6.17 merge window, aimed to introduce new features for RISC-V. However, Torvalds decisively rejected the pull request, citing two main issues: insufficient technical merit and poor timing. He emphasized that the lateness of the request was particularly egregious given his prior notice that he would be traveling and therefore required early submissions from contributors.

In his response, Torvalds described the submission as "garbage" and took particular issue with certain aspects of the code. Notably, he criticized the inclusion of a helper function – make_u32_from_two_u16() – saying it made the codebase "actively a worse place to live."

Torvalds explained that the function's usage obscured data ordering and introduced unnecessary complexity into generic header files, extending its impact beyond RISC-V-specific code. Such practices, he argued, polluted core kernel files and undermined maintainability – a critical requirement for the Linux kernel.

Technical details further reinforced the rejection. The patch added code deemed non-essential for RISC-V development into generic Linux header files, a move Torvalds warned could increase the risk of errors in unrelated parts of the kernel.

He issued a clear directive: submissions should focus exclusively on architecture-specific changes unless there is a compelling reason for generic modifications. Even then, such changes must offer clear benefits and be submitted well ahead of deadlines.

Beyond the technical critique, Torvalds warned the developer and the wider contributor community that further late or low-quality submissions would not be tolerated. He encouraged the engineer to try again for kernel version 6.18, emphasizing that early, well-considered patches would have a better chance of acceptance. Although Torvalds' remarks were pointed, the recipient acknowledged the feedback and promised improvements in both punctuality and code quality.

The episode sparked mixed reactions online. Some defended Torvalds' candid approach as necessary to maintain the health of a sprawling, high-impact software project. Others questioned the tone of his comments, suggesting that constructive criticism might better serve the community than public rebuke. Still, Torvalds' blunt, direct leadership style remains central to the sustained rigor of Linux kernel development.