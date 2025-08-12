The big picture: The video game industry has long prioritized targeting young adults, but market research firm Circana estimates that their share of spending in the sector has declined sharply in recent months. Older and higher-income consumers are leaving a growing footprint in the industry due to internal and external factors.

Circana recently reported that spending on video games by US consumers between ages 18 and 24 plummeted by nearly 25% between January and April, compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, spending from older cohorts declined more modestly or not at all, suggesting that recent economic headwinds have specifically impacted young adults.

According to the Wall Street Journal, young college graduates are currently facing an unusually challenging job market, and the Trump administration has restarted student loan payments.

Amid these combined factors, the New York Federal Reserve reports that credit card delinquency rates are at their highest point since before the pandemic, and are highest for 18 to 29-year-olds.

As a result, young adults spent roughly 12% less on furniture, 14% less on technology, and almost 20% less on accessories. However, video game spending took the the biggest hit, declining nearly 25%.

During the same period, older age groups spent a few percentage points more annually on technology, total general merchandise, and other items, while spending slightly less on furniture and apparel. Consumers over 24 showed almost no change in spending on video games.

Analysts consider the situation unusual because, although young adults tend to make less money, they also have fewer financial obligations and more disposable income. This is why they are a traditional target segment for entertainment, clothing, and other kinds of leisure spending.

However, Circana has observed a long-running trend in which older and higher-income customers represent a growing share of video game spending. Households earning $100,000 a year or more purchased 36% of video game hardware in the US in the third quarter of 2024, up from 29% in the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, the share going to those making $50,000 or less fell from 41% to 35%. The US gaming market also saw declines in all age groups under 44 that year, which senior director Mat Piscatella attributes to rising expenses.

Although the Nintendo Switch 2's launch broke records despite its high price and Mario Kart World's unprecedented $80 price tag, the analyst primarily pins the success on strong supply. As gaming becomes more expensive, younger consumers may prioritize free-to-play games, mobile platforms, and cheap PC games while spending a larger share of income on groceries.