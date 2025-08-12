Rumor mill: Intel's Nova Lake mobile platform is still more than a year from launch, but a major leak has seemingly revealed its core configurations. If the report is accurate, the next-generation processors could feature up to 28 CPU cores and 12 GPU cores.

According to tipster Jaykihn, Intel's Nova Lake platform will include the standard HX, H, and U series, each targeting different segments of the market. The flagship HX SKU will reportedly feature a 28-core CPU, consisting of eight performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, and four low-power LP-E cores. It will also be equipped with four Xe3 "Celestial" GPU cores.

The mid-range H series is said to offer up to 16 CPU cores, including four P-cores, eight E-cores, and four LP-E cores. Notably, it may feature up to 12 Xe3 GPU cores – potentially making it more capable for gaming than the HX models.

Rounding out the lineup, the Nova Lake-U family will reportedly ship with up to eight CPU cores, including four P-cores and four LP-E cores, alongside up to four Xe3 GPU cores.

Nova Lake Mobile



2+0+4+2

4+0+4+4

4+8+4+4

4+8+4+12

8+16+4+4 – Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) August 9, 2025

The entry-level Nova Lake SKUs will reportedly skip the entire E-core cluster, instead offering up to two P-cores, four LP-E cores, and four Xe3 iGPU cores. Online speculation suggests this tier could replace the upcoming Wildcat Lake platform, which is aimed at low-power, budget-friendly devices.

While Intel remains tight-lipped about its CPU roadmap, insiders believe Nova Lake processors will launch under the Core Ultra 400 branding. Previous leaks point to a brand-new microarchitecture featuring Coyote Cove P-cores, Arctic Wolf E-cores, and Skymont LP-E cores.

Notably, the tipster provided no details about the rumored Nova Lake AX lineup, which had been expected to challenge AMD's Strix Halo APUs in gaming performance. A recent report claims Intel has already canceled the Nova Lake AX platform, with further cuts to follow.

As with all unverified leaks, these details should be treated with caution. Nova Lake is still more than a year away, meaning specifications could change significantly before mass production.