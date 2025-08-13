Through the looking glass: The transparent variants of Nintendo's Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color were among the most distinctive gaming devices of their time. Decades later, a self-taught modder has brought the unique retro aesthetic to a new level by building a working Game Boy Color PCB with a fully see-through design from scratch.

Australian retro gaming modder Natalie the Nerd recently went viral with what might be one of her crowning achievements – a clear Game Boy Color printed circuit board that, combined with a transparent shell, makes the iconic handheld console completely see-through. Although the project isn't for sale, Natalie published a schematic so that anyone with experience crafting circuit boards can attempt to create their own.

The modder warns that the board, which she made from plastic after removing the ground zone, is flimsy and impractical for most users. Although the material required soldering below 200 degrees Celsius to avoid melting, parties interested in repeating the process could theoretically produce better results with fiberglass.

Despite the unusual construction, a short video clip shows the device playing a copy of Pokémon Red with the cartridge fully visible, thanks to a clear cartridge slot that Natalie cannibalized from a Chinese Game Boy clone. Although the art piece operates identically to an official Game Boy Color, Natalie plans to frame it.

The modder is the founder of the Modded Gameboy Club, which shares information about building and modifying Nintendo's handhelds. The group's Discord server and Wiki provide help with DIY repairs and upgrades for screens, covers, and other components.

Natalie also offers mail-in repair services and sells various gaming hardware mods. Although her store is temporarily offline, it normally offers tools, unique circuit boards, amps, RGB buttons, USB ports, and other items. Experienced users can also view her repository of scanned circuit boards for every Game Boy model. Other interesting projects on Natalie's website include a Game Boy Pocket color upgrade and USB-C ports for the Nintendo 2DS and Sony PSP-3000.

Nintendo's Game Boy, released in 1989, was arguably the first "true" handheld game console, enabling users to enjoy excellent conversions of Mario, Tetris, and other popular titles on the go. The device enjoyed mainstream popularity and saw no serious competition throughout the 90s. The company's latest device, the Switch 2, recently enjoyed a successful launch.

Game Boy fans without soldering expertise interested in recreating the build experience can purchase the new 421-piece Lego Game Boy set.