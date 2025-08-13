WTF?! The UK is in the middle of a drought, and the government is asking citizens to do their part to help. In addition to taking the usual steps to alleviate the water shortage, the government is asking people to "delete their old emails and pictures."

The UK is experiencing the kind of consistent hot and dry weather rarely seen in a country with summer temperatures averaging between 48°F and 64°F – the last six months leading to July have been its driest since 1976.

The water shortfall situation has now become a "nationally significant incident." Five areas are officially in a drought, and six more are going through prolonged dry weather.

The UK's National Drought Group (NDG) has therefore issued guidance on how to save water at home. It includes the usual advice such as not watering lawns, taking shorter showers, fixing leaky toilets, and generally not being wasteful, but something we've never seen before is the suggestion to "delete old emails and pictures as data centers require vast amounts of water to cool their systems."

Being told to clear out one's inbox to save water is certainly causing a lot of controversy. Data centers do use a lot of water through evaporative cooling – the current global footprint is estimated at around 560 billion liters per year.

However, it's highly unlikely that Brits deleting their unwanted emails and pictures is going to make much of a difference, especially as the storage devices in these centers create little heat once the data is stored. It's noted that searching for old data from your cloud backups could actually use more energy and water in the short term than leaving them alone. There's also the possibility that the data center storing your files is located in another country.

Something that could do more to save water is for the UK to ease up on its use of generative AI. According to an environmental report published by French model builder Mistral AI, a 400 token response – about a page worth of text – consumed about 45 ml of water and generated about 1.14 grams of CO2e.

When millions of people are using these AI tools, that adds up to a lot of water. Ironically, the UK government has been praising AI and committed to growing its use in the country.