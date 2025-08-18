In context: Trackballs, once more prevalent in professional and enthusiast computing circles, have long occupied a specialized corner of the mouse market. Their form factor is valued for ergonomic and spatial reasons. Despite their utilitarian advantages, trackballs are sometimes overlooked by mainstream consumers, in part due to the dominance of optical and laser mice.

Japanese electronics accessories company Sanwa is drawing attention to the niche computer peripheral with the release of a new series of replacement trackball balls available in red, blue, black, and violet finishes.

The company recently announced the launch of its "400 MABALL34" replacement balls, designed specifically for devices that use a 34 millimeter diameter ball, a standard size found in many popular models from manufacturers including Logitech, Kensington, Elecom, ProtoArc, and Sanwa itself.

For instance, several well-regarded trackball models are currently available online, catering to both ergonomic and professional needs. The Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball is praised for its comfortable thumb control and eco-friendly design, compatible with major operating systems. Kensington's Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse is popular for finger-operated precision, customizable controls, and versatile connectivity options.

The MX Ergo Plus from Logitech combines an adjustable hinge with advanced precision tracking, making it a strong choice for users who value speed and accuracy.

Sanwa's new product aims to inject a measure of personalization and refreshment into this overlooked category. The company claims a roundness tolerance of 50μm for the 400-MABALL34 balls, while the surface roughness is measured at 0.3μm.

The 400 MABALL34 line is priced at 1,980 yen, equivalent to roughly $13.50, making it an affordable upgrade for users looking to refresh their trackball. Distribution appears to be limited to Japan, with the balls currently listed on Amazon Japan and no indication of shipping to the United States or United Kingdom. Potential buyers in other regions are encouraged to check online for availability.