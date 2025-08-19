What just happened? Tesla has launched a new version of its most popular sport utility vehicle in China. The EV giant hopes the Model Y L – a six-seat variant with an extended wheelbase – will defend its position in the world's largest electric vehicle market. The new model, announced on the company's official Weibo social media account this week, will be priced from 339,000 yuan, or about $47,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in September.

The Model Y L has been developed as a longer wheelbase configuration of Tesla's existing Model Y, designed to accommodate a third row of seats. Specifications published in July revealed that the vehicle measures roughly 180mm longer, 24mm taller, and features a wheelbase extended by 150mm compared to the standard version.

The SUV provides up to 2,539 liters of cargo space and includes new second-row electric armrests. Despite its larger size, the Model Y L achieves a reported driving range of 466 miles under China's CLTC testing cycle, comparable to the existing five-seat Model Y Long Range variant, which relies on a smaller battery pack.

Tesla's price point places the vehicle in direct competition with similar mid-market models offered by domestic rivals, including Li Auto's L8 extended-range SUV and the Huawei-backed Aito M8. The Model Y L is about 25,500 yuan ($3,600) more expensive than the Model Y Long Range AWD sold in China, but it remains within the range of family-focused electric SUVs already available.

Analysts say this pricing reflects an effort to remain competitive despite slowing sales momentum. Tesla's deliveries of China-made electric vehicles fell 8.4 percent in July compared with the previous month, with local sales dropping 12 percent year-on-year. Chinese automakers, led by brands like BYD, Li Auto, and Xiaomi, have been placing pressure on foreign automakers by releasing lower-priced and frequently updated models amid a prolonged nationwide price war.

Range remains a key competitive feature in the Chinese electric vehicle sector, where consumers closely compare performance claims. Tesla's CLTC-rated 466-mile range places the Model Y L near the top end of family SUV offerings. However, industry analysts note that China's domestic test cycle typically yields longer range estimates than international standards such as WLTP in Europe or EPA ratings in the United States.

The launch also comes as Tesla continues to roll out software upgrades in China. Earlier this year, the company began piloting its Full Self-Driving driver-assistance system in limited settings, but progress has been slow compared with hardware-based product changes.

The debut of the Model Y L adds to a renewed focus on Tesla's product portfolio in China. Earlier in August, regulatory filings confirmed an upcoming extended-range version of the Model 3 sedan.

The new models underscore Tesla's strategy to preserve market share in China, where more than 100 different electric vehicle marques now operate. While Tesla still benefits from its global brand recognition, analysts note that the pace of innovation among Chinese automakers has forced it to adapt more quickly to shifting consumer expectations.